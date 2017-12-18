UN Security Council to Vote Today on Call for Trump’s Jerusalem Move to Be Rescinded

The resolution, submitted by Egypt, would insist that decisions on Jerusalem’s status have no legal effect. Diplomats say the U.S. will veto it

ed note–again, the UN is NOT a friend to the Palestinians nor to any of the peoples in the Middle East. The UN was the vehicle by which Palestinian lands were stolen and given to the Jews in the first place, the vehicle by which Iraq was destroyed–first under George H. W. Bush in the early 1990’s and then by his idiot son following 9/11. The UN was the vehicle by which Libya was destroyed and left a seething cauldron of misery for millions of people. Even if the Palestinians managed to get some resolution introduced, it would be vetoed by the US and even if it were not, what practical good would come of it? Nothing.

As a result of Trump’s declaration, the Islamic world, with all of its 2 billion voices, is roused, riled, and ready for business in a way that has never existed before, and what’s more is that these 2 billion voices are assisted with Iranian brains and Russian military power. If the fate of Palestine is left in the hands of the UN, then what the world will see is just a continued repeat of the same policies that have brought these beleaguered people to where they are now until finally there is nothing left of their inheritance upon which to re-build. The people of Palestine, and indeed all those living in close proximity to this toxic lump of radioactive waste known as the Jewish state, need to turn their gaze eastward towards a sun that is rising rather than westward towards one that is setting.

Haaretz

The United Nations Security Council is due to vote on Monday on a resolution drafted by Egypt against U.S. President Donald Trump’s unilateral recognition of the city as Israel’s capital.

The draft UN resolution “affirms that any decisions and actions which purport to have altered, the character, status or demographic composition of the Holy City of Jerusalem have no legal effect, are null and void and must be rescinded in compliance with relevant resolutions of the Security Council.”

It “calls upon all States to refrain from the establishment of diplomatic missions in the Holy City of Jerusalem, pursuant to resolution 478 (1980) of the Security Council.” However, there is debate regarding the definition of “diplomatic missions,” and whether that relates to an embassy or a consulate as well. Diplomats say it has broad support but will likely be vetoed by Washington.

Trump abruptly reversed decades of U.S. policy this month, generating outrage from Palestinians and defying warnings of Middle East violence. Trump also plans to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.

In opening remarks at Sunday’s cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for what the prime minister called the president’s “determination and leadership in defending the truth on Israel” and for “rebuffing attempts to use the United Nations as a platform against Israel.”

Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, denounced the draft resolution Saturday. “During a period in which the Jewish people is celebrating the liberation of Jerusalem nearly 2,000 years ago, the Palestinians continue to try to reinvent history,” he said, referring to the holiday of Hanukkah. “No vote or debate will change clear reality. Jerusalem is and has always been the capital of Israel. We will continue along with our allies to fight for the historical truth this time too.”