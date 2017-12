Bad Moon Rising–Possible Quid pro quo deal between Trump and the Deep State?

ed note–as we have warned, cautioned, advised, and predicted now for a year since Trump’s election, he is not Superman with superhuman powers of endurance. Just like the rest of us, he is only human and as such can only take so much stress before his systems begin shutting down and he succumbs to doing whatever needs to be done to get whatever relief possible from the incessant screeching and screaming being directed against him on a minute by minute basis.

This being the case, eventually–barring some miracle or quirk of fate–if left unchecked, the forces at work trying desperately to drive him to his breaking point will succeed in getting what they want in having him removed and replaced with someone more pliable to their war demands, and make no mistake about it, that it is this issue–THE WAR–that forms the crux of Judea, Inc’s opposition to Trump. All other issues dealing with NAFTA, abortion, gay marriage, immeegrayshun, etc, don’t just take 2nd place to the issue of the war, but rather the 122nd, and it is this issue–Trump’s refusal to push forward with Judea, Inc’s 2,000 year old ‘clash of civilizations’ paradigm that is the fuel for the fire his enemies have lit in trying to burn down his presidency.

An interesting and yet very disturbing phenomenon to watch has been the process by which large numbers of people who supported Trump during the campaign (based in large part on their personal and very justified realization that a Hillary Clinton presidency would indeed lead to war and possibly with a nuclear armed Russia) have suddenly adopted the completely-detached-from-reality position that somehow because Clinton was not elected that somehow this threat has passed. Sickeningly, many of these types are now found standing alongside and assisting the very same NeoCon forces out to drive Trump from office, driven by their own particular brand of identity politics and who are not thinking ahead to the next step of what happens if Trump is removed and replaced by his Christian Zionist, Neo-Con friendly counterpart, VP Mike Pence.

It was/is for this reason that we have painstakingly reminded the readers here of the very real danger that exists if Judea, Inc succeeds in getting what she demands with Trump’s acquiescence or removal, and why from a strategic standpoint, ‘jining in’ on the screeching campaign against him–no matter how much a cathartic release one may achieve during the process–is nevertheless the equivalent of slitting not only one’s own throat, but the throats of their loved ones as well.

At this point, we put no number value in terms of likelihood vis a vis the thesis presented in this piece, but do acknowledge that it is not outside the realm of being possible, and why anyone who claims to be ‘wise’ to the ways of Judea has no business whatsoever in enlisting his or her energies towards assisting with what it is that the eternal menace to all mankind has planned for us all.