Abbas seeks Russia and China’s help in peace process

PA chairman sends delegations to China and Russia to ask them to take a greater role in the peace process.

‘Enter from stage left, Vladimir Putin…

He is now the most popular and respected leader in the world, and in the Middle East, following the role his country played in defeating the western/Zionist hatched terrorists known as ISIS, Russia is standing tall and looking good.

Good enough even, to broker the peace negotiations.

And the theory here is that this is exactly what Trump and Putin discussed when they met in Asia a mere 4 weeks before Trump’s ‘Jerusalem’ declaration, that Putin would step in as Trump and the US step out.

And it is within this light–of Putin assuming the role as negotiator of the peace agreement–that the withdrawal of Russian troops from Syria needs to be viewed, and not as much as our esteemed Hebraic author asserts, that it was done as a ‘re-election’ ploy. Putin is already wildly popular in Russia and did not need to do this in helping out his electability.’

Israel National News

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas has sent delegations to China and Russia to ask them to take a greater role in the peace process with Israel, an official said on Tuesday, according to AFP.

Abbas has said the United States can no longer be a mediator in talks, following President Donald Trump’s December 6 recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Saleh Raafat, a member of the Palestinian delegation visiting Russia, said on Tuesday the PA chairman had tasked the delegates with pushing Chinese and Russian leaders to back peace talks.

“We are now in Russia, and some of us will go to Beijing to deliver the same message on the importance of seeking international sponsorship for the peace process under the banner of the United Nations,” Raafat told AFP by phone from Moscow.

On Monday, Russia’s deputy UN envoy Vladimir Safronkov said his country is ready to become an “honest mediator”, as he put it, in the Israeli-Palestinian Arab conflict.

Peace talks between Israel and the PA have been frozen since they collapsed in 2014, when the PA unilaterally applied to join international institutions in breach of the conditions of the talks.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said earlier this year that Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to host an Israeli-Palestinian summit to revive the talks.

Several days later, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Putin held a telephone conversation in which they discussed the peace process, among other things, though a Kremlin spokesman later clarified there was “nothing concrete” yet on a meeting between Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas and Netanyahu.