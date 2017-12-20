In Rare Move, Trump Threatens to Cut Aid to UN Members Who Vote for Jerusalem Resolution

U.S. president says he ‘likes’ envoy Nikki Haley’s warning to UN member states and that he is, indeed, ‘watching their votes’

ed note–before all the usual suspects erupt with all the usual chirping and honking, step back and take a look at the bigger picture here and employ a lil’ bitta strategic thinking.

With his declaration on Jerusalem, Trump has just succeeded in waking this sleeping giant known as the Islamic world–2 billion people–who now don’t give a rat’s fuzzy rear end about secondary issues such as Shia, Sunni, Persian, Arab, Turk, etc. The various governments in those Arab countries in the Middle East who are/have been the playthings of Israel are now quaking in their boots that a real revolution is about to blow and the US has just been removed as any kind of ‘legitimate’ broker in the ‘peace process’, a vacancy that is quickly being filled by Vladimir Putin and Russia.

So Trump’s noises about ‘making a list, checking it twice, gonna find out who’s naughty or nice’ vis a vis cutting aid to those countries who vote for the UN resolution means nothing. It is part of the political theater taking place in solidifying Putin and Russia as the dominant arbiter in the peace talks.

Nevertheless, as sure as s***, all can assume that this otherwise reasonable and practical theory surrounding these events will be summarily dismissed by the high priests of identity politics who seem content to remain firmly fixed in their own little political kindergarten, where it is much easier to simply offer ‘d’jooz’ as the stock answer for each and every question posed in the same manner as d’Jooz offer ‘anti-Shemitism’ for each and every question posed.

Haaretz

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to cut off financial aid to countries that vote in favor Thursday of the United Nations resolution rejecting Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Speaking to reporters at the White House Wednesday, Trump also expressed support for a letter sent by U.S. envoy to the UN Nikki Haley, in which she warned member states against supporting the resolution.

“The president will be watching this vote carefully and has requested I report back on those who voted against us,” Haley wrote in the letter.

Trump said he “likes” Haley’s message and that he is, indeed, “watching their votes.

“They take hundreds of millions of dollars and even billions of dollars, and then they vote against us,” Trump said. “Well, we’re watching those votes. Let them vote against us. We’ll save a lot. We don’t care.”

The UN General Assembly is set to meet on Thursday at 5 P.M. Israel time (10 A.M. EST) for an emergency discussion on the unilateral American recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Turkey and Yemen requested the meeting after an Egyptian draft resolution against the recognition was presented to the Security Council and was vetoed by the United States, although the 14 other members of the council voted for it.

In an attempt to avoid embarrassment, Israel has instructed its diplomatic missions to seek meetings with high-level officials to persuade them to direct their representatives at the UN to oppose, not to support, or at the very least not to deliver a speech at the General Assembly.

Among the reasons ambassadors were told to cite are that Jerusalem was the de facto capital of Israel long before the United States recognized it as such; a resolution of this kind at the United Nations will damage American efforts toward a peace agreement in the region; the resolution will spur terror and violence in the area; and unilateral steps in the United Nations do more harm than good. The envoys will also pledge to maintain freedom of religion and the status quo in the city.