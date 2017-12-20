N.Y. Congressman Jerrold Nadler Elected Top Democrat on House Judiciary Committee

‘This is a critical time in our nation’s history, and the work of the Judiciary Committee is more important than ever. Our efforts to hold the Trump administration accountable are central to the defense of progress and democracy…’

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives elected Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York on Wednesday to be the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, elevating the veteran Jewish lawmaker to one of the top positions the party is currently holding on Capitol Hill. Nadler will replace Rep. John Conyers of Michigan, who resigned his committee position and then his Congressional seat amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Democratic caucus voted 118-72 in favor of Nadler, who beat Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California. Nadler, who was first elected to Congress in 1993, has been a member of the Judiciary Committee for more than two decades. He worked as a lawyer before entering Congress.

Following his victory, Nadler said: “This is a critical time in our nation’s history, and the work of the Judiciary Committee is more important than ever. Our efforts to hold the Trump administration accountable are central to the defense of progress and democracy.”

Speaking to Haaretz at the beginning of the year following the Trump administration’s executive order barring nationals of a number of majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States, Nadler called the executive order “disgusting.”