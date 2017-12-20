Rabbi sentenced to 10 years for leading torture gang

ed note–if these are the lengths to which they are willing to go against THEIR OWN, then everyone can just imagine how much reluctance they possess when it comes to doing this (and worse) to Gentiles, whom they view as merely ‘animals’ created by Yahweh to ‘serve the Jews’.

A rabbi who used electric cattle prods and handcuffs to torture husbands who were reluctant to give their wives religious divorces has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Mendel Epstein, 70, from Brooklyn, New York, who was dubbed ‘The Prodfather’, was the leader of a gang who would beat the men into submission to make them comply after receiving thousands of dollars from their other halves.

They also used rope to tie up their victims and wore Halloween masks and balaclavas to intimidate them.

The well-known expert in Orthodox Jewish matrimonial law was convicted on April 21 after an eight-week trial on one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping, along with two other rabbis including Martin Wolmark, 57.

The plot began to unravel after Wolmark was recorded by an undercover federal agent who posed as a woman seeking a religious divorce, known as a ‘ghet.’

Epstein told District Judge Freda Wolfson that he got caught up in his tough-guy image, which he says helped him persuade men to give their wives the religious divorces.

He says he was helping the women out of a sense of compassion because they couldn’t remarry without it.

A judge rejected pleas from Epstein’s daughter for leniency, and told him he must serve at least eight-and-a-half years in prison.

But he did say that he could surrender to authorities on March 1 and begin his jail term then.

In a 10-minute address to the court prior to learning his fate, Epstein took responsibility for his actions, the Ashbury Park Press reported.

‘The last two-plus years have been a living hell, and I have only myself to blame,’ he told the court.

‘When I listen to the tapes, I’m embarrassed and ashamed,’ he said, referring to a series of incriminating comments he made on the FBI’s surveillance videos and audio tapes, which turned out to be the most damaging evidence against him.

The well-known expert in Orthodox Jewish matrimonial law was convicted on April 21 after an eight-week trial on one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping. He is pictured outside court in February +8

The FBI released graphic images taken during the investigation. Including this one of a man who was tied up and beaten by the gang

‘In them, he describes using kidnapping, cattle prods, phony license plates, an untraceable cell phone and ‘muscle men’ in an effort to force resistant husbands to grant their wives a ‘get,’ or Jewish divorce decree.

‘I feel when I watch the tapes I’m in the midst of a root canal,’ he added.

Wolmark put the woman and another agent posing as her brother in touch with fellow Orthodox Rabbi Mendel Epstein, who was convicted of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday. Epstein was acquitted of attempted kidnapping.

Jewish law mandates that the ghet be presented by a husband to a wife to make a divorce official.

The female undercover FBI agent testified that Wolmark said she needed ‘special rabbis’ to get the job done. He said Epstein was a ‘hired hand’ who could be ‘very helpful’ to them.

The two agents told Wolmark that the sister’s husband in Argentina wouldn’t divorce her, even after they were ‘shaken down’ for more than $20,000. Wolmark warns the agents that it could be a costly process and recommends Mendel Epstein, according to the recording.