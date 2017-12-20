Rapist to be extradited from Israel to US

Suspect, 52, accused of assaulting 15-year-old girl in Pennsylvania in 2004, then fleeing the country

Times of Israel

Israeli police on Wednesday arrested a man the US has asked be extradited to face charges that he raped a 15-year-old girl in Pennsylvania in 2004.

The man, now 52, was arrested in the southern town of Ofakim after Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked instructed he be brought before a district court for a ruling on the extradition request.

Police had worked together with Interpol to track the man down. He is to be brought to the Jerusalem District Court on Thursday for a hearing on his extradition.

According to the charges filed against the suspect, who was not named in media reports, he raped the girl, who had arrived at his clothing shop together with her friend. When the suspicions were raised against him he fled to Israel and has lived there ever since.

The man’s attorney, Sharon Nahari, said his client denies the charges and plans to oppose the extradition.