U.K.’s PM Theresa May urges Trump to ‘push’ Israel-PA peace deal

British Prime Minister urges U.S. President to bring forward proposals on achieving peace in the Middle East.

ed note–watchers of all this Jrama need to understand a few protocols surrounding all of this.

Judea, Inc is not in the least bit pleased with any talk of ‘peace negotiations’ with the Palestinians. Israel’s intention is to steal every last speck of dirt from the non-Jews in that part of the world as commanded be done by their insane and delusional religious teachings, to wit–

‘On that day the LORD made a covenant with Abraham, saying “To your descendants I give this land, from the river of Egypt to the great river Euphrates”…–Genesis, 15:18

‘And God spoke unto us saying, ‘Go to the hill-country and all the places nigh thereunto… in the Arabah, the hill-country and in the Lowland… in the South and by the sea-shore, the land of the Canaanites, and Lebanon, as far as the great river, the river Euphrates…Go in therefore and possess the land which the Lord swore unto your fathers, to Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, unto them and to their seed after them…’ Deuteronomy 1:6–8

‘Every place whereon the sole of your foot shall tread shall be yours, from the wilderness, and Lebanon, from the river Euphrates, even unto the hinder sea shall be your border…’ Deuteronomy 11:24

‘…From the wilderness, and this Lebanon, even unto the great river, the Euphrates, all the land of the Hittites, and unto the Great Sea toward the going down of the sun, shall be your border…’Joshua 1:4

‘…When the Lord your God brings you into the land he swore to your fathers, to Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, he will give you a land with large, flourishing cities you did not build, houses filled with all kinds of good things you did not provide, wells you did not dig, and vineyards and olive groves you did not plant…’–Book of Deuteronomy

Having said that, if ‘peace negotiations’ are to take place, then what these Judaic interests prefer is that it continue along the same lines that it has for decades, vis a vis the American/European/UN model that has produced nothing and which–under the ‘cover’ of good will and of ‘wanting peace’–the thieving, rapacious Hebrews are free to continue chewing away, mouthful by mouthful of what remains of Syria Palaestina until they have it all.

Therefore, May suddenly inserting herself into this process and begging Trump to involve himself in the ‘peace process’ needs to be understood for what it is–Judea, Inc pulling the strings within the government of the UK in trying to circumvent Putin and Russia becoming the dominant players in the much-needed resolution to the Palestinian/Israeli situation.

Israel National News

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday urged U.S. President Donald Trump to bring forward proposals on achieving peace in the Middle East in the wake of his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, her spokesman said, according to Reuters.

May spoke to Trump by telephone.

“They discussed the different positions we took on the recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, and agreed on the importance of the U.S. bringing forward new proposals for peace and the international community supporting these efforts,” said the spokesman.

“The Prime Minister updated the President on the recent good progress of the Brexit negotiations, and the President set out the progress he had made on his economic agenda. They agreed on the importance of a swift post-Brexit bilateral trade deal,” he added.

The White House confirmed the telephone call, saying Trump and May talked about ways to move towards peace in the Middle East.

“The president and Prime Minister discussed next steps in forging peace in the Middle East,” the White House said in a brief statement that made no mention of Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“Both leaders also emphasized the urgency of addressing the humanitarian crisis in Yemen,” it added.

After Trump announced that Washington recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital on December 6, May said the UK disagreed with the move.

“We believe it is unhelpful in terms of prospects for peace in the region. The British Embassy to Israel is based in Tel Aviv and we have no plans to move it,” she said in a statement.

“Our position on the status of Jerusalem is clear and long-standing: it should be determined in a negotiated settlement between the Israelis and the Palestinians, and Jerusalem should ultimately be the shared capital of the Israeli and Palestinian states. In line with relevant Security Council Resolutions, we regard East Jerusalem as part of the Occupied Palestinian Territories,” added May.

The European Union rejected Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital as well, saying they stuck by their view that the city’s status should be settled by negotiation.

The EU’s foreign policy chief had previously voiced alarm at Trump’s decision, warning that it could take the situation “backwards to even darker times”.