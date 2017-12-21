Three Israelis jailed in New Zealand for drug smuggling
Customs officials seized 8.7 kilograms of ecstasy concealed in suitcase with a street value of $2.5 million
Times of Israel
A New Zealand court sentenced three Israelis to prison Thursday for attempting to smuggle drugs into the country.
Victor Borisenko, Vladislav Pischako and Guy Shalom were each sentenced to eight years and three months for bringing $2.5 million worth of MDMA crystals, or ecstasy, into the country, New Zealand’s Stuff news site reported.
The three, all in their mid-twenties, flew to Auckland on January 3 from Singapore. X-ray scans at the airport revealed the 8.7 kilograms (19 pounds) of drugs hidden beneath wooden false bottoms in their suitcases.
Peter Lewis, customs manager at Auckland Airport, warned others not to try bringing drugs into the country.
“Criminal syndicates may think they can get away by sending drug couriers during peak travel times because Customs is focused on clearing passengers,” he said. “While this is true for our legitimate travelers – we wear two hats and are just as focused on catching criminals.”
New Zealand has one of the highest street values for ecstasy in the world, tempting smugglers, Lewis said.
#1 by nooralhaqiqa on 12/21/2017 - 9:34
If I remember correctly, a group of fine Jewish men in their early 20’s were apprehended in Japan and charged for smuggling in a large quantity of the same drug. Nice Hasidic types ~ written about here at Tut. Within a week or two Fukushima took place. The rabbis of Israel claimed that this was the result of the treatment of “g-d’s chosen” innocents.
And ah, I look at “related” articles here and they include a piece on just that issue.
#2 by huw jarse on 12/21/2017 - 9:34
Its a shame they weren’t caught in Thailand or turkey, man would they have had fun with these shits………………….but before everyone slaps each other on the back, consider this:- So the mules were caught, but they were supposed to be. They are young, and will do 3 years max with time off for good behaviour, and be in protective custody. When they get out, they will be repatriated, and at home they will have big fat cheques waiting for them. And they will enjoy their freedom and party………………for a long time. In the mean time, the real consignment came in by ship and weighed several tons. It contains all the materials to make billions worth of gear, which will be handled by a dozen legal Israeli-owned labs, staffed only by their own tribe. THIS IS HOW IT REALLY WORKS, you just have to make sure that the foolish Goys think they have achieved something. All the New Zealanders have to look forward to is another earth-quake, or tsunami, and the israeli’s will be quick too oblige……………….