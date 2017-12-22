Bernard-Henri Lévy– ‘Trump’s Jerusalem Declaration was a cheap political move and not rooted in genuine love for the Jewish people’
ed note–please pay close attention to 2 items here–
1. That this is Bernard Henry Levy talking here, and
2. His quotes in red
Tablet Magazine
Obviously, Jerusalem is and always has been the capital of Israel.
And there is something not merely absurd but shocking in the planetary outcry that followed the recognition of that obvious fact by the United States.
That being so, why do I feel uneasy? Two weeks after an announcement that I, among many others, had been expecting for years, what is the source of the apprehension I feel?
First, there is Trump. I detect in his move too much of the wise guy backed into a corner by a series of setbacks who thinks he’s found the master stroke to cap off the first year of his term. Friend of the Jews, right? Protector and patron saint of Israel? Sorry, but I don’t buy it. I absolutely do not believe that Donald Trump is motivated by a feeling of sacred union between Israel and the United States or, to use the words of America’s pilgrim fathers, between the old and the new Jerusalem. I cannot conceive of Trump’s soul being in any way open to recognition of Jewish uniqueness, to celebration of the paradoxes of Talmudic thought, or to the taste for adventure that underpinned the fervent, lyrical, and heroic acts of the lay pioneers of Zionism. Nor do I believe that the neo-evangelists who seem to constitute the most reliable segments of his base have the slightest idea of the essence of this state named by poets, built by dreamers, and inhabited even now by a people whose national story is sown with rational miracles, starstruck expectations, and logical fervor.
And so?
So history teaches us that an abstract, insincere gesture of friendship not wedded to an idea or to truth, devoid of the deep recognition and love that is known in Hebrew as Ahavat Yisrael, is not worth much in the end. Worse, it has shown us that, through the alchemizations of political fevers of which the Jewish people have repeatedly had to bear the brunt, there is a very good chance that the latest gesture of friendship will turn soon enough into its opposite.
And, second, there is the precariousness of Israel. I love this country. I know (a little) and admire (infinitely) its bold, brash, and beautiful adventure. I love its reluctant universalism. I love that those who live there can cover their heads or choose not to, that they read Appelfeld, Yehoshua, and Amos Oz or, alternatively, the luminous Rabbi Aharon Yehudah Leib Shteinman, who died on Dec. 12 at the age of 104 and who persuaded my friend Benny Lévy to leave his beloved France—in all of them, yes, I love the certitude that they are working for humanity and engaging the rest of the world through their innovations, research, and study. And, of course, I love Jerusalem. I love that multimillennial city, the city of Jacob and Melchisedek, king of Salem, the city of Hillel and Shammai, the city of Jesus, the city of the rabbis driven out by Rome and who wander through its disaster.
But look, I also know how uncertain all that is. I know that in it lies a unique blend of poetry, nobility, and suspended catastrophe. And I know that this blend, this mixture, is extraordinarily fragile, as extraordinarily fragile—and strong, in its historical paradox, in its ambition to shelter a people within a double wall of stone and words—as the little state of Israel. And I do not believe that a throw of the political dice or a hand of political poker—in other words, that an act of diplomatic recognition poorly thought through, unaccompanied by negotiation, and detached from any effort toward a comprehensive and just peace, can possibly advance what still seems to me to be the essential goal: the legitimacy of Israel, alongside a future Palestinian state, in the land where, for centuries, the memory of its people, their yearning, and their prayers destined it to be but where, today, it remains achingly vulnerable.
I think as I write of the men who, almost 70 years ago—so soon after the horror—reinvented, guns in hand, the “Jewish state.”
I think of the survivors of the Europe of Vienna and Berlin who said “never again” as they plunged into the harshness of the dusty, palm-strewn desert.
I think of the half-starved refugees from the ghettoes and yeshivas of Poland and Lithuania who made themselves into builders of cities.
I think of the former dhimmis who flocked from neighboring Arab countries, seeing in the new homeland the chance of a haven from, a recourse against, the eternal recurrence of persecution.
I think of the new immigrants who are fleeing, in these early decades of the 21st century, the lost territories of the European republics.
I think of this young country, still so isolated, struggling with its solitude day by day, step by step, with the same subtle mixture of faith, strength, and cunning that enabled Jacob to get the better of Esau.
Was Trump thinking of any of this when he laid his little hands on the Jerusalem issue?
Was he thinking of the children of Israel, who have had no more than a single lifetime to catch their breath and gain strength after centuries of exile?
It is about them—the children of Israel—that I am thinking this morning.
It is for these children’s fate, who breathe the air of the holy stone and whose breath is precious to me, that I tremble in these days of the waning year.
How much better it would have been to play the trump card of recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel as part of a larger effort in pursuit of the true peace that alone can guarantee the inalienable right of the children of Israel to a secure existence.
But the president of the United States was unconcerned with any of this. He was making a political move. He obviously was not trying to make history.
#1 by PJ London on 12/22/2017 - 9:34
PJ London 15 days ago
Trump is not in the least bit interested in Israel, Palestine or in fact anything outside of the US.
Every one of his ‘Foreign Policy’ actions are idiotic unless you look at his poll figures in USA.
The US needs an enemy, 15 years ago it was decided that ‘Muslims’ fitted the bill and every Muslim in the world suddenly wanted to destroy the US, according to American opinion makers.
They are trying to replace them with ‘Russians’ but it does not work as Americans realise that Russians are in fact very like themselves.
What he has done is throw Congress under the bus.
You people voted for these idiots, they voted for Jerusalem, so let them handle it. He has blindsided both Congress and Netanyahoo, ‘OK you got your wish, now what?’
Maybe it is a quid pro quo for the tax deal, but I think he is just rubbing their noses in their stupid decisions.
I think that he is going to more and more do what Congress says, but do it literally. They would not support him in any way, so let the voters see just how bad these fools are.
He got elected by saying what the voters wanted to hear.
Congress and the courts have stymied any action, so let the people see the outcome, his hands are clean.
In 6 months, America will not have any ‘allies’, just by Trump doing what congress and the voters want.
“Under the relentless thrust of accelerating over-population and increasing organisation, and by means of ever more effective methods of mind-manipulation, the democracies will change their nature; the quaint old forms—elections, parliaments, Supreme Courts and all the rest—will remain. The underlying substance will be a new kind of non-violent totalitarianism.
All the traditional names, all the hallowed slogans will remain exactly what they were in the good old days. Democracy and freedom will be the theme of every broadcast and editorial—but Democracy and freedom in a strictly Pickwickian sense.
Meanwhile the ruling oligarchy and its highly trained elite of soldiers, policemen, thought-manufacturers and mind-manipulators will quietly run the show as they see fit.”
– Aldous Huxley, Brave New World Revisited
Trump is a genius who is brilliantly exposing the oligarchy.
Either that or he is a stupid twat.
#2 by Lee Blum on 12/22/2017 - 9:34
The “isn’t-real” scam is merely an insincere greedy excuse to takeover, dominate and control the last massive oil and gas reserves for repulsive profits as OUR World runs out of these resources..
#3 by Martin on 12/22/2017 - 9:34
Someone give this jew a laxative; he’s so full of shit over Israel & the rotten jews it’s coming out his mouth. The only truth is what he says about Trump. I HOPE Benard-Levy drops dead soon.
#4 by lobro on 12/22/2017 - 9:34
finding the stinkiest turd among 15 million is a tough job but bernard henri-smelly-levy gets my vote.
or at the very least, the inside track in the sudden death final – never sudden enough, afaiac.
#5 by Kolo on 12/23/2017 - 9:34
Excuse me while I throw up at this nauseating chosenoids’ comments
#6 by nooralhaqiqa on 12/23/2017 - 9:34
If Levy truly loves Israel, why does he not live there, preferring instead the salons of France where he has the luxury of waxing poetic BS?
“this state named by poets, built by dreamers, and inhabited even now by a people whose national story is sown with rational miracles, starstruck expectations, and logical fervor.”
I do believe that waste of syllables is Israel he praises, nothing more. Levy BS. God, I cannot stand that creature. After Qaddafi, I have felt nothing short of hatred for his arrogant self.
His politics are always the opposite of what is right and good for the rest of the world.