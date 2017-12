Trump Took A Poll Before deciding to Commute Sholom Rubashkin’s Prison Sentence

The Jewish Daily Forward President Donald Trump took a poll at a recent meeting before commuting the prison sentence of kosher meat executive Sholom Rubashkin, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman. Rubashkin went free last night following a commutation by President Trump, a move that was met with large celebrations in New York’s Haredi enclaves. Rubashkin’s Iowa-based meatpacking firm was the subject of what at the time was the largest immigration raid in U.S. history. In 2009, Rubashkin was found guilty of 86 counts of bank fraud. He was sentenced to 27 years in prison. Share this: Facebook

