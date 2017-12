Lest We Forget– A horrific story of Israeli rape and murder of captured Palestinian girl

‘…The girl was brought back to the outpost, where her clothes were pulled off. She was forced under the shower by the platoon sergeant..He washed her down with his own hands, while his fellow soldiers enjoyed the show. She was then taken into a hut and gang-raped by three soldiers…

The second lieutenant ordered the soldiers to prepare for a party. Tables were set up, wine poured and food laid out…

Platoon commander ‘Moshe’ gave his soldiers a pep talk on Zionism and the importance of the troops’ contribution to the newly founded state. They read excerpts from the Bible and rejoiced…

Just before the end of the party, Moshe gave his soldiers two options regarding their captive: She was either to become a kitchen worker or their sex slave…Most replied: “We want to f***!” The commander drew up a three-day gang-rape schedule for his three squads to alternate…

On the first night, he went in with one of his sergeants, Michael. They left her unconscious, and when she tried to speak up the next morning, she was executed. Her body was placed in a grave about 30 centimeters deep.

Moshe was asked to write a report on what had happened: ‘In my patrol on 12.8.49 I encountered Arabs in the territory under my command, one of them armed. I killed the armed Arab on the spot and took his weapon. I took the Arab female captive. On the first night the soldiers abused her and the next day I saw fit to remove her from the world…’