‘Palestinian statehood means the end of the Zionist enterprise’

ed note–as we stress here often, with virtually all things coming out of the mouth of Judea, it must be parsed, dissected, deconstructed, and ‘translated’ in order to grasp and appreciate its true meaning.

Our esteemed Hebraic minister of Ed-Jewcation is not worried that ‘Palestinian statehood along Israel’s eastern border’ would spark a ‘massive wave of Arab immigration into the area, threatening regional stability.’ He knows as well as everyone else that the one thing the Palestinians want first and foremost is separation from the Jews, and that as soon as they have their own space and the peace and quiet that comes with it, that the last thing any Palestinian in his/her right mind would ever want to do again is be forced to look into the ugly face of Judaic racism, violence, and imperialism.

And all can rest assured that our esteemed Hebraic minister of Ed-Jewcation knows this completely, being after all an ‘ed-jewcated’ man.

No, what is really at the crux of all of this is the fact that in the Judaic paradigm as laid out in the Torah, everything lying between the Nile and Euphrates rivers belongs to the Jews, and even though at the moment they consider their little slice of hell on earth to be merely a ‘balcony’ attached to a much larger mansion which they plan to steal as well, the fact is that a ‘Palestinian state’ is by its very nature considered a blasphemy of the highest order, given that Judaism commands the conquest and takeover of the entire Middle East as part of Yahweh’s plan for setting up his Hell-spawned headquarters on earth.

Please look closely at the words used by our ‘ed-jewcated’ minister–‘Zionist enterprise’. If indeed Israel only wantsa lil’ bitta land, which she clearly has already, then the Zionist enterprise would be over. He is talking about much bigger plans than simply some small slice of real estate lying along the eastern shores of the Mediterranean, but as with all ‘fine print’ that accompanies all Judaic statements, documents, assertions, etc, the devil is in the details.

Israel National News

Former Education Minister Gideon Saar, who announced his return to politics earlier this year following a three-year sabbatical, and is often touted as a contender for leadership of the Likud following Netanyahu’s future retirement, warned Thursday that the establishment of a Palestinian state in Judea and Samaria would mean the end of the Zionist enterprise.

Speaking at the Jabotinsky Leadership Conference in Har Herzl in Jerusalem Thursday, Saar said Palestinian statehood along Israel’s eastern border would spark a massive wave of Arab immigration into the area, threatening regional stability.

“We cannot agree to a Palestinian state in Judea and Samaria. The establishment of a Palestinian state would lead to Palestinian control over the borders. Immediately after such a state would be established, there’d be a flood of ‘refugees’ from Syria and other countries into the area.”

“Can anyone really guarantee us that within this flood of [migrants] there won’t be Islamist radicals who have sworn to destroy the ‘Zionist entity’? Zionism will be pushed backwards – the Zionist enterprise will be destroyed.”

Despite the threat posed by Palestinian statehood, Saar called for unity among Israeli Jews, warning that a split between the right and left could itself be a serious threat to the Jewish state.

“Our political opponents are our brothers and sisters, even if they’re wrong. We need to respect them and foster dialogue between ourselves and them.”

“There is nothing worse than infighting between Jews. We need to be careful about everything we say that could create [divisions].”

Aside from the strategic importance of retaining Judea and Samaria, Saar emphasized Israel’s rights to the heart of the historic Jewish homeland.

“We need to remember that we have a right to our land – it’s not just a matter of geo-political strategic interests.”

“This is often overlooked in the [political] dialogue [on the issue], and it hurts us.”