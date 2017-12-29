Ultra-Orthodox Israeli Lawmaker: ‘There’s a Quiet Holocaust Happening in the U.S. – Assimilation’

ed note–a very telling series of statements that all Gentiles need to examine and understand in order to better grasp the full extent of what we are all facing.

Firstly, our esteemed Hebraic lawmaker is only being honest, and for that, all Gentiles should thank whatever Gentile god it is that they worship. What he makes clear in his statement is the fact that Judaism is not an ‘inclusive’ religion that is open to all persons and which respects the religious sentiments of others, but rather an all-or-nothing, whole-hog, my-way-or-the-highway club that leaves no wiggle room whatsoever for anything.

It is important to point this out because the very clever schmoozing campaign to which the Gentile mind is constantly exposed is that Judaism is just like every other ‘faith’, that there is nothing exclusive, elitist, or harmful about it, and that therefore, Jews deserve to have every door opened to them that is opened to everyone else, a fatal mistake of naivete that is proven every second of every day now as we witness the manner by which these Judaic elements are gobbling up every ounce of culture and substance that has taken thousands of years to create and accrue.

Imagine for a moment if you will if the shoe were put on the other foot, if a Christian lawmaker of whatever sectarian stripe were decrying the predominantly Judaic influence of American culture through its control of the media, and as a result, that a ‘quiet Holocaust’ of Christians was taking place (which it is) where Christians were slowly, bit by bit losing any connection with their faith and were becoming Judaized…

My God, my God, the noise that would erupt from such a statement, even though it is 666% true in every detail…

But again, all should be grateful for these little ‘slips’ of the tongue that take place with individuals such as this in the clarity it helps bring to the artificially-created confusion.

Also, keep in mind (as we have discussed here as of late) that this is an almost exact replay–word for word and action for action–of the ‘clash of civilizations’ that took place 2,500 years ago between the Hellenized Jews who were attracted to the enlightened and relaxed lifestyle and culture of the Greeks vs the more radical elements who adhered doggedly to the backwards and barbaric protocols making up the Judaism of their forefathers in that event known as the Maccabean revolt that eventually morphed into the war that would take place between Judea and Rome and which led to Judea’s destruction.

Haaretz

An Israeli ultra-Orthodox lawmaker compared the assimilation of American Jews to a ‘quiet Holocaust’ during a Knesset debate on Thursday.

MK Israel Eichler (United Torah Judaism), who is also a deputy Knesset speaker, said, “There’s a quiet Holocaust happening in the United States – assimilation.” He added that “not a trace of American Jews will be left because of work on Shabbat.”

Eichler was speaking at a meeting of the Knesset Interior and Environment Committee on a bill that would close all businesses on the Sabbath.

Six Israeli cities are working to counter the move by first passing local municipal laws, which would allow a limited number of supermarkets to remain open, as they currently do.

MK Tamar Zandberg (Meretz) responded to Eichler’s comment: “You’re not normal.”

Earlier this week, Eichler sharply criticized a planned Knesset committee visit to the central Israeli city of Beit Shemesh, which was recently ordered to remove signs in ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods urging women to dress modestly and keep off of sidewalks where men congregate.

He said that making him visit the flash-point city is akin to making followers of the late far-right extremist Rabbi Meir Kahane visit the Israeli-Arab city of Umm al-Fahm.

Eichler has a history of provocative statements denigrating non-Orthodox Jews. In early December, he claimed that millions of American Jews assimilated because they were “cut off” from their religion as a result of being “forced” to work on Shabbat. And in 2016, he compared Reform Jews to the mentally ill, eliciting Jewish-American responses calling his statements hate speech.