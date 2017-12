Will War Cancel Trump’s Triumphs?

ed note–Buchanan (whether realizing it or not) lays bare the strategy on the part of Judea, Inc in driving Trump into a triangulated ‘kill zone’ (politically speaking) where in the interests of dousing the political fires that have been lit under and around him, puts into motion certain geo-political maneuvers that can then be exploited in getting a new war–the harvest of organized Jewish interests–started, at which point, once the proper inertia and momentum for this war are achieved, Trump will be removed and the management and maintenance of this war are put into the hands of his successor.