Israel Got 3,633 New Immigrants From North America In 2017

ed note–it is a little-discussed but highly relevant item that must be understood these days whenever some Western politician is singing Israel’s praises and vowing to always maintain their country’s support for the Jewish state–It is not as much representative of any positive feelings that said leader has for the Jews as a group, but rather the dread and loathing that they personally entertain for them. And as much as it is axiomatic for those who follow closely any and all news surrounding the entire sordid affair of the Jewish state’s creation to frame their understanding of seminal events such as Balfour and its maintenance up to the present time within the context that it took place solely on the basis of bribery and/or blackmail of the politicos of the West, at the same time, it is equally true that much/most of the energy that has driven this project has come from Western Gentile societies finally having had enough of this menace to their social, political, and cultural well-being and who therefore wanted/want these people OUT.

Likewise today, when people such as Trump, May, Macron, Merkel, Putin, et al sing the praises of Israel and vow to commit whatever political resources are available to them towards the protection and maintenance of the entire ‘Jewish state’ program, they do so with the quiet understanding that Israel’s continued existence will act as a magnet in attracting the worst elements of those unassimilated and unassimilable Jews who represent disruptors of the peace and common good in their respective Gentile societies and NOT necessarily because they ‘love the Jews’.

JTA

With the arrival of a flight carrying 93 new immigrants, a total of 3,633 people from North America made aliyah in 2017, Nefesh B’Nefesh reported.

The group flight that landed at Ben Gurion International Airport on Wednesday included 15 future lone soldiers and a soon-to-be bride, according to the organization which, in cooperation with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael and JNF-USA, helps facilitate aliyah from North America and the United Kingdom.

Another 103 Americans and Canadians already living or studying in Israel made aliyah on Wednesday at the Nefesh B’Nefesh offices in Jerusalem.

Many of the 3,633 new immigrants arrived on 19 special Aliyah flights from North America, bringing 377 families with 677 children, and an additional 1,677 singles. The oldest immigrant in 2017 was 102, and the youngest five weeks old, according to NBN. Most of the new immigrants settled in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Ra’anana, and Netanya.

Nearly 29,000 immigrants from around the world arrived in Israel in 2017.