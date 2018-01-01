Mike Pence’s Israel Trip Delayed Once Again, This Time Indefinitely

The White House briefed reporters last month that the visit would take place on the week of January 14th, but a list of foreign senior officials due to visit Israel this month did not include Pence’s name

Haaretz

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Israel and Egypt, which was supposed to take place last month but was delayed because of a vote on the Republican tax plan, has once again been delayed – this time, without a clear target date.

The White House briefed reporters last month that the visit would take place on the week of January 14th, but a list of foreign senior officials due to visit Israel this month, which was distributed on Monday by the Israeli Foreign Ministry, did not include Pence’s name.

Israeli officials told Haaretz no specific date has been set for the visit.

The week during which Pence planned to arrive is problematic because Prime Minister Netanyahu will embark on a trip to India during that time.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Haaretz on Monday.

Pence was rebuffed by a number of groups leading up to his originally planned visit in December as a result of the Palestinians’ rage over U.S. President Donald Trump’s historic announcement in early December recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Palestinian officials pressured local church leaders not to welcome Pence ahead of his intended visit, encouraging them to take the same stance as the Egyptian Coptic Christian church whose pope announced his refusal to meet with the U.S. vice president due to the Jerusalem decision.