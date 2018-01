Kosherising the 9/11 Truth Movement

ed note–To a large degree, Gentiles–and especially those calling themselves ‘truthers’–are intellectually hobbled when it comes to understanding the full extent of the Judaic capacity for lying, sowing confusion, and in all other ways, neutralizing any opposition to their plans through the use of duplicity and consternation. Yes, ‘truthers’ pride themselves on knowing that the motto of Israel’s Mossad is ‘by way of deception, we shall make war’, but then immediately after congratulating themselves for knowing this fact, allow themselves to fall into each and every trap that is laid for them, all the while thinking they are too smart to fall for cheap tricks by virtue of the fact that they know that aforementioned motto.

Examples of this are now legion. Not a day goes by where some ‘truther’ is not singing the praises of Neturei Karta, the ‘good rabbis’ who (claim to) oppose the state of Israel, even though a closer examination of their beliefs shows this is not the case at all. We have the ‘white nationalists’ who are now THE posterchildren for the very same anti-Islamic hatred that organized Jewry cooked up in the aftermath of 9/11 as the necessary fuel in igniting and sustaining the ‘clash of civilizations’. We have those ‘pro-Palestinian’ groups such as Jewish Voice for Peace, Rabbis for Human Rights, etc, who make sure to steer all discourse away from what the real source of the problem is–Judaic supremacism, racism and the religiously-mandated magnetic pull for violence against Gentiles, and with substantial numbers of ‘truthers’ singing the praises of these ‘good Jews’.

And then of course, we have the absolute lunatic fringe such as those who assert that major events from the massacre at Sandy Hook elementary to the Boston Marathon bombing were all ‘hoaxes’ that never happened at all, that the ‘New World Order’ has decided to stop killing innocent people and instead now prefers to ‘stage’ events such as this, complete with ‘crisis actors’ and fake blood and who do more damage to the credibility of everyone than all the other aforementioned groups added together.

Symbols–especially when understanding how Judea, Inc works her black magic–are important, and of those, perhaps no better symbol exists in understanding the parameters in which today’s events take place than the 6-pointed star of David that represents both the physical and spiritual state of Israel and her people. Much like all the genocidal verses contained within the ‘how to’ manual of Judaism–the Torah/Old Testament–that reveal what has been for thousands of years an open conspiracy against Gentiledom but which few (if any) choose to recognize, likewise this symbol reveals that it is not some harmless, peaceful, beneficent image, but rather a LETHAL object, an edged instrument of violence, laceration, and penetration, and one which threatens everything and everyone in its environs in a 360 degree circle.

The obvious ‘point’ to this–no pun intended–is that whereas Gentiles see themselves armed with the sword of truth which has but one sharpened tip, that their enemies have at their disposal more lies than there are fingers and toes on God’s green earth to count them all, and until Gentiledom comes to understand this very basic and very incontrovertible fact, we as a people will continue to find ourselves being cut to pieces by that 6-pointed star until nothing else remains.