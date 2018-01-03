Flight attendants sue Delta for anti-Semitism, ‘discrimination’ against Israelis

Former and current employees say the airline’s management has an ‘anti-Jewish, Hebrew, and ethnic Israeli attitude’

Times of Israel

Four former and current flight attendants filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Delta Air Lines, alleging that the US carrier’s management has an “anti-Jewish, Hebrew, and ethnic Israeli attitude.”

According the complaint filed at Brooklyn federal court, Delta discriminates against both its Jewish and its Israeli staff, as well as passengers.

The complaint alleged that senior Delta officials believe Jews and Israelis “cannot be trusted, are aggressive and inappropriate, and engage in what are deemed to be ‘strange’ behaviors by conducting prayers on the flight and requiring special dietary accommodations (kosher meals).”

One of the flight attendants signed as a plaintiff in the lawsuits alleged that she was fired by Delta in March 2017 because she is Jewish. The company said she was dismissed because she had missed a flight, but the woman claimed she had been granted maternity leave at the time.

A second flight attendant, who is not Jewish, said she was suspended without pay and had her travel privileges revoked after she shared her “Travel Companion” pass with a Jewish friend. She claims that Delta took action against her because the recipient of her pass was Jewish.

Responding to the lawsuit, Delta said it “strongly condemns the allegations of discrimination described in this suit and will defend itself vigorously against them.

“As a global airline that brings people across the world together every day, Delta values diversity in all aspects of its business and has zero tolerance for discrimination,” the company said in a statement