Iranians hold nationwide rallies to denounce riots, back Islamic establishment

Ed note–once again, assuming that it is the intelligence services of America and Israel supporting these protests (and it’s a safe bet this is indeed the case) as it was in previous cases involving Tunisia, Egypt, Libya, Syria, etc, it is somewhere between impossible and impossible that the White House did not know how all of this was going to turn out. Like any team of demolition experts hired to implode a building who study the blueprints of that structure for months ahead of time, likewise intelligence agencies spend YEARS and sometimes even decades with their hand on the pulse of a nation, examining every facet of its society in terms of demographics, culture, religion, economic content/discontent, political strains, etc, and know well ahead of time whether or not a ‘people’s revolution’ is possible vis a vis the energy on the street and whatever resources with the government itself they have been able to co-opt.

Having said that, again, the notion that the Trump WH somehow launched this with the expectation that it would work simply does not wash. The United States didn’t become the most powerful nation in human history by making blunders such as this.

So, in putting into motion that ‘cui bono’ thingy that accompanies all speculation within ‘duh muuvmnt’ whenever dramatic events such as these occur, it is obvious who comes out of this smelling like a rose vs who comes out of it smelling like a sewage processing plant.

The Iranian regime (which–not-so-coincidentally is about to celebrate its 1979 revolution in just a few weeks, celebrations which I’ve witnessed first hand with my own eyes and trust me when I say you’re never seen anything like it on earth in terms of patriotism and public fervor and unbridled HATRED for the CIA and Israel) has just been reinvigorated to an incalculable extent as a result of these recent events taking place. The US and Israel who are singularly made the focus of Iranian wrath during thewe celebrations now stink like the aforementioned sewage treatment facility as result of both Trump and Netanyahu lending their vocal support for the ‘freedom fighters’ causing all the chaos.

In terms of blowback on the ‘Muslim street’, it is an almost play for play repeat of the recent upheaval resulting from Trump’s ‘Jerusalem declaration’ and–as in the aftermath of that event–no one should make the mistake of thinking that he didn’t know well ahead of time what kind of grenade he was throwing into the situation and what the outcome of it would be.