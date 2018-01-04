New Book On Trump says that within the White House there is ‘A War Between Jews And Non-Jews’

ed note–the fact that the source for a good portion of the material appearing in this book is Bannon who–at least by appearances–has now had a very loud falling out with Trump means that strong emotions are involved and thus that to a certain degree some circumspection is needed in finding the bull’s eye in all of it.

However, the fact that Henry Kissinger has been quoted saying there is a ‘war’ going on between Jews and Gentiles in the Trump White House underscores what we have been saying here all along–that Trump has set an independent course for himself, something that Judea, Inc obviously will not tolerate, and hence the reason why his candidacy was opposed from the beginning and why now these same forces that (as of yet) have been unable to get a collar and leash around Trump’s neck are trying to destroy his presidency through the ‘Russian election interference’ angle.

The Jewish Daily Forward

A new book from political journalist Michael Wolff may contain bombshell information about the inner workings of the Trump White House. At the very least, it will have plenty of juicy quotes.

“My goal was not to write as an outsider looking in, but to find out what the insiders were really thinking and feeling,” Wolff told the Guardian.. Wolff was reportedly on the scene at pivotal moments in the early presidency, such as when Trump fired former FBI director James Comey.

The specter of the Russia investigations seems to loom large in the book.

“They’re going to crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV,” Steve Bannon told Wolff when speaking about the Russia probe.

“This is all about money laundering,” Bannon adds. “Mueller chose [senior prosecutor Andrew] Weissmann first and he is a money-laundering guy. Their path to f****** Trump goes right through Paul Manafort, Don Junior and Jared Kushner… It’s as plain as a hair on your face.”

Another big theme of the book is the bad blood between Bannon and the president’s family members, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

“It is a war between the Jews and the non-Jews,” said former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger about the White House.