Michael Wolff, Author of White House tell-all says book will ‘end Trump presidency’
Author claims his best-seller is having ‘a very clear emperor-has-no-clothes effect,’ adds that he sees POTUS as unfit for job
Times of Israel
The author of a new tell-all on the White House said Saturday that his book will “end” the presidency of the former real estate mogul.
Speaking with BBC radio, Michael Wolff said that his work has had “a very clear emperor-has-no-clothes effect.”
“Suddenly everywhere people are going ‘Oh my God, it’s true, he has no clothes.’ That’s the background to the perception and the understanding that will finally end… this presidency.”
He added that his story “seems to present this presidency in such a way that it says he can’t do his job.”
Wolff’s “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” published Friday, paints President Donald Trump as a leader who doesn’t understand the weight of his office and spends his evenings eating cheeseburgers in bed, watching television and talking on the phone with old friends.
The book claims that for “Steve Mnuchin and Reince Priebus, the president was an ‘idiot.’ For Gary Cohn, he was ‘dumb as shit.’ For H.R. McMaster, he was a ‘dope.’ The list went on.” The excerpt refers to Trump’s treasury secretary, former chief-of-staff, economic adviser and national security adviser, respectively.
The story extensively quotes Trump’s former ally and chief strategist Stephen Bannon, who accuses the president’s eldest son Don Jr. of “treasonous” contacts with a Kremlin-linked lawyer, and characterizes the president’s daughter Ivanka as “dumb as a brick.”
Trump called the book “untruthful” and “full of lies” in a series of tweets over the past few days.
“Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book,” Trump tweeted late Friday evening local time.
The president also claimed that Bannon “cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad!”
Trump tweeted Friday that he gave “Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book.”
But in a Friday interview with NBC’s “Today” show, Wolff insisted that he absolutely spoke to the president. “Whether he realized it was an interview or not, I don’t know, but it certainly was not off the record,” said Wolff.
The book quickly sold out in shops in the US capital, with some even lining up at midnight to get their hands on it and others circulating pirated copies.
#1 by 5 dancing shlomos on 01/06/2018 - 9:34
let me make up stories
and be a daydream believer
#2 by lobro on 01/06/2018 - 9:34
“Orange Clown is finished!” housewives are tittering with excitement, bored of his old-school locker-room crudity, “bannon says trump didn’t even know the meaning of Golden Showers, what a disrespectful misogynist!”, housewives in happy anticipation of someone with languid flair of obama to fire up the pulp fiction romance slumbering in heaving bosoms, maybe podesta, with his slithering artistic sophistication can fit the bill.
and JEW will deliver, oh, yes he will, yes we can, because JEW is very clever, he and The Boss have studied the heart and mind of housewives since Creation and have plotted the road to humankind’s perdition right through this heart of housewife biomass.
i think that trump was forced to pardon rubashkin for this very reason, rubashkin being an infinitely disgusting jew ogre who in housewife mind pairs well with Orange Clown image, despite being less than insignificant in the pantheon of JEW demonology, he is puke inducing enough.
the alt-right contingent had to be splintered and the deep planning kahal once again worked through the familiar medium of female psyche (including a plurality of emasculated men in evidence today, a tumor on the shrinking manhood of these endtimes).
the familiar shape of the midnight bat flutters against windowpane rattling in transylvanian gust and she answers the call of blood pounding in her ears and rushes to let it into the bedroom, fumbling with the latch.
well, if the wolff tactic opened the entry to the vampire and simultaneous exit to Orange Clown, we got the eschatological window seat to the Final Act, Antichrist flexing muscle ready for the showdown – it will banish the boredom of the laundry room.