Jerusalem man charged with hundreds of counts of raping teen daughter

Suspect who abused daughter for years was in possession of 1,400 pornographic photos and videos of her when arrested

Times of Israel

A Jerusalem man was indicted Monday by the city’s district court on hundreds of counts of rape, sodomy and sexual assault against his teenage daughter.

According to the lengthy indictment, the man documented abuse that started when the victim was 12 and only ended when she enlisted in the IDF at age 18.

The indictment published no identifying information on the father.

The man, who raped his daughter twice a week on average, was in possession of 1,400 pornographic photos and 75 videos of his daughter at the time of his arrest, the indictment said.

The victim told prosecutors that her father primed her for the abuse by telling her that he hated her as a child, and only began to love her when she became a sexual being in his eyes.

The court documents said the assaults took place in the family home, mostly while the girl’s mother was away or at work. It did not indicate whether she or any other family members had knowledge of the ongoing abuse.

State prosecutors requested the man be held in custody until the end of the legal proceedings against him, claiming he presented a danger to the public.