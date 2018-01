Michael Wolff: Trump ‘Aware Of Who’s Jewish In A Way That Feels Creepy’

The Jewish Daily Forward

The author of the bombshell new book exposing the inner workings of the White House said in an interview on Monday that President Trump is “aware of who is Jewish in a way that feels creepy.”

Michael Wolff, the author of the new book “Fire and Fury,” also said on MSNBC that he believes that Trump is racist, xenophobic and sexist, and that he views women in “as transactional a way as he thinks about everything.”

When asked by host Katy Tur whether he thinks Trump is anti-Semitic, Wolff demurred, saying that former White House chief advisor Steve Bannon — himself accused of anti-Semitism — thought Trump was a racist but not an anti-Semite.

Trump has repeatedly rejected claims that he is anti-Semitic. His daughter Ivanka Trump converted to Judaism, and she and her husband Jared Kushner are high-level advisors to the president (as are other Jews like Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and National Economic Council director Gary Cohn). But the president has been criticized for retweeting anti-Semites and for failing to unequivocally condemn neo-Nazis who marched in Charlottesville, Virginia last year.

In his book, Wolff quoted former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger describing the internal battle between Bannon and senior advisor/son-in-law Jared Kushner for control of Trump’s agenda as “a war between the Jews and the non-Jews.”