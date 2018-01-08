Intelligent 'anti-Semitism' for thinking Gentiles
The Ugly Truth
New Book about Trump reveals him to have been a ‘resentful outsider’ among New York’s heavily Jewish real estate elite
#1 by lobro on 01/08/2018 - 9:34
quite a few useful bits of data in that jew forward, what passes for level reason among jews.
it brings me to my main theme, what i’ve been harping on about for the last 18 months ,b>and was never proven wrong:
(even using proper punctuation for once, this is how important i feel it is)
Trump is in cahoots with others, like Putin and his state apparatus as well as certain wise and pro-Christian Deep State veterans, who realize that the so-called US Empire is just a tool in Luciferian messianic drive to world conquest and enslavement of everyone, especially white Christians and that in order to stop this millennia-long war of subjugation before it is too late,
THE US EMPIRE MUST BE DISMANTLED.
And then, Iudea est delenda.
i moreover hold that this much sqawked about Jewish Century, quote:
This masterwork of interpretative history begins with a bold declaration: The Modern Age is the Jewish Age
is in fact, jew’s downfall, like diseased Nero declaiming his shitty poetry on Mt Olympus just before the bloody assassination by his own Praetorian Guard, borne of myopic hubris, the old jew tough realism and careful analysis and plotting of the evilly wise Protocols replaced by pouting narcissism borne of sense of entitlement, the lap of easy luxury and welfare of eternal “Holocaust reparations“, feeling his oats prematurely, i say.
instead of paying attention to the hated goy, JEW has preened and pranced before the mirror of his self-infatuation – and it is gonna cost him.
just as Putin and his intel buddies and before him Joe Stalin, crept up on those self-adoring oligarchs, so did Trump pull his bait and switch and has been doing it masterfully ever since, seemingly caving to their every demand, the more outrageously wicked, the more ready he was to pull his jiu-jitsu moves to make them more hated and isolated from the world – which included destroying their powerbase, the US political and military colossus with feet of clay: tomahawking the empty syrian airfields, promises of moving the embassy, alienating Iran, China and Russia (yet i suspect that they are trump’s willing accomplices) etc, etc.
and it seems that finally, at long last, JEW is catching on … remember all the bullshit about how “Netanyahu loves Trump”, can’t get enough of him?
consider these two stories, observe the chronology:
• 11 June, 2017: Netanyahu Calls For Disbanding UN Agency Supporting Palestinian Refugees
No problem, says Trump (cos he is owned by Jews, LOL)
• 5 January, 2018: PM Netanyahu opposes UNRWA cuts
Suddenly JEW is furiously backpedalling from the drowning empire’s death grip, realizing belatedly that after cap’n Ahab harpoons Moby Dick, the great white whale will sink with JEW who’s been riding him all these centuries with nowhere to go, no refuge, no willing host, without the yankee enforcement of Nurenberg verdict, how long before Germany becomes Germany again, ditto for Japan, who is going to serve their asses next, the Russian descendants of the 50-million Christian victims of the Bolshevik jew Red terror?!?
Free LOL’s, come and get ’em.
my numerous detractors, to whom i have become an object of derision if not outright hatred, used to accuse me of pseudo-intellectualism, of pretentious obfuscation, “18-D chess” and the like calumny.
But the truth is far simpler, it is the near universal inability of the western conchita mind to follow the basic 2-D chess, which Jews and Russians and jesuits excel at.
For this is what we are seeing.