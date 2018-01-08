«
New Book about Trump reveals him to have been a ‘resentful outsider’ among New York’s heavily Jewish real estate elite


The Jewish Daily Forward

Jared Kushner, presidential son-in-law and senior adviser, believed anti-Semitism was the main driver behind then-chief strategist Steve Bannon’s White House turf war against Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump. That’s the biggest takeaway from Michael Wolff’s bombshell best-seller, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.”

That is not how the press has covered the book, of course. Media coverage has focused mainly on the disparaging ways Donald Trump’s associates describe the president’s mental state. For that spin, blame the publisher’s choice of excerpts for prepublication release, tilted for obvious marketing purposes.

The book itself, however, is essentially a narrative of the infighting between the West Wing’s Bannon and Kushner factions for control of the administration’s agenda. The president is a central character in the feud, but only because the feuding was played out against the backdrop of a leadership vacuum created by a nonfunctioning president who was incapable of focusing on policies, issues or facts for more than a few moments at a time and saw everything through the prism of his own fragile ego.

Most of America figured that out months ago, but we hadn’t previously gotten a detailed play-by-play as told, Wolff says, by the actors themselves. Wolff claims he interviewed more than 200 people for the book, but the main voice in the book is Bannon himself, who apparently gave Wolff extensive on-the-record interview time.

Bannon and Kushner had been allies during the campaign and transition, according to Wolff, but within weeks after the inauguration Bannon began sniping at Kushner and his wife, spreading rumors and undermining their efforts. Bannon saw it as an ideological fight between his anti-establishment nationalism and the couple’s moderate-to-liberal agenda, Wolff writes.

Kushner and Ivanka Trump, however, “felt personally wounded by these backdoor attacks. Kushner, in fact, now believed Bannon would do anything to destroy them. This was personal. After months of defending Bannon against liberal media innuendo, Kushner had concluded that Bannon was an anti-Semite.”

Wolff makes plain that he does not consider Kushner’s view unreasonable. “Bannon could bait Jews — globalist, cosmopolitan, Davoscentric liberal Jews like Kushner,” Wolff writes. At the same time, paradoxically, Bannon “did not hesitate to ding Kushner on Israel” by staking out pro-Israel positions that were further to the right than those of the Orthodox Jewish son-in-law.

For Kushner, the anti-Semitic undertones he saw in Bannon’s maneuvering were “a complicated and frustrating business — and quite hard to communicate to his father-in-law — because one of Bannon’s accusations against Kushner, the administration’s point person on the Middle East, was that he was not nearly tough enough in his defense of Israel.”

Kushner, Wolff writes, found Bannon’s “right-wing defense of Israel” to be “a jujitsu piece of anti-Semitism aimed directly at him. Bannon seemed determined to make Kushner appear weak and inadequate — a cuck, in ‘alt-right’ speak.”

Issues surrounding Jews and Israel were complicated to discuss with Trump in any event. “Jews and Israel were a curious Trump subtext,” Wolff wrote. The president’s late father, Fred Trump, was an “often vocal anti-Semite.” Donald Trump himself was something of a “vulgarian” and a resentful outsider among New York’s heavily Jewish real estate elite. His mentor was the late lawyer and Joseph McCarthy aide Roy Cohn, a “tough-guy Jew,” and Trump “courted other figures he considered tough-guy Jews,” including businessmen Carl Icahn, Ronald Perelman and Sheldon Adelson.

On the other hand, the Trump campaign and White House were “constantly supplying off-note messages about Jews,” including his equivocating on denouncing David Duke and his failure to mention Jews in an official Holocaust Remembrance Day message. And, of course, there was the Charlottesville, North Carolina, fiasco, in which Trump insisted on equating Nazis carrying swastika banners with leftists opposing them.

Compounding the Jewish edge to the feuding was Kushner’s recruiting to the White House staff of Wall Street executive Gary Cohn, an intellectual powerhouse, president of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and a registered Democrat whom Bannon saw as an archenemy. “Cohn — a Democrat globalist cosmopolitan Manhattanite who voted for Hillary Clinton and who still spoke frequently to former Goldman Sachs chief and former Democratic New Jersey senator and governor Jon Corzine — immediately became Bannon’s antithesis.” Cohn became a close ally of Kushner and Ivanka Trump in opposing Bannon’s influence and pushing for moderate policies.

It should be noted that Bannon had a number of Jewish allies at his side, notably Stephen Miller and Sam Nunberg. And the Kushner camp included non-Jewish members, most prominently former Goldman Sachs executive Dina Powell, an Egyptian-born Coptic Christian.

Still, the overtones of Jewish liberalism versus heartland conservatism were thick and open as the two sides battled for the president’s fleeting attention. That’s what Henry Kissinger meant when he described the Trump White House to Wolff as “a war between the Jews and the non-Jews.”

  1. #1 by lobro on 01/08/2018 - 9:34

    quite a few useful bits of data in that jew forward, what passes for level reason among jews.

    it brings me to my main theme, what i’ve been harping on about for the last 18 months ,b>and was never proven wrong:
    (even using proper punctuation for once, this is how important i feel it is)

    Trump is in cahoots with others, like Putin and his state apparatus as well as certain wise and pro-Christian Deep State veterans, who realize that the so-called US Empire is just a tool in Luciferian messianic drive to world conquest and enslavement of everyone, especially white Christians and that in order to stop this millennia-long war of subjugation before it is too late,

    THE US EMPIRE MUST BE DISMANTLED.

    And then, Iudea est delenda.

    i moreover hold that this much sqawked about Jewish Century, quote:
    This masterwork of interpretative history begins with a bold declaration: The Modern Age is the Jewish Age
    is in fact, jew’s downfall, like diseased Nero declaiming his shitty poetry on Mt Olympus just before the bloody assassination by his own Praetorian Guard, borne of myopic hubris, the old jew tough realism and careful analysis and plotting of the evilly wise Protocols replaced by pouting narcissism borne of sense of entitlement, the lap of easy luxury and welfare of eternal “Holocaust reparations“, feeling his oats prematurely, i say.
    instead of paying attention to the hated goy, JEW has preened and pranced before the mirror of his self-infatuation – and it is gonna cost him.

    just as Putin and his intel buddies and before him Joe Stalin, crept up on those self-adoring oligarchs, so did Trump pull his bait and switch and has been doing it masterfully ever since, seemingly caving to their every demand, the more outrageously wicked, the more ready he was to pull his jiu-jitsu moves to make them more hated and isolated from the world – which included destroying their powerbase, the US political and military colossus with feet of clay: tomahawking the empty syrian airfields, promises of moving the embassy, alienating Iran, China and Russia (yet i suspect that they are trump’s willing accomplices) etc, etc.

    and it seems that finally, at long last, JEW is catching on … remember all the bullshit about how “Netanyahu loves Trump”, can’t get enough of him?

    consider these two stories, observe the chronology:
    • 11 June, 2017: Netanyahu Calls For Disbanding UN Agency Supporting Palestinian Refugees

    No problem, says Trump (cos he is owned by Jews, LOL)
    • 5 January, 2018: PM Netanyahu opposes UNRWA cuts

    Suddenly JEW is furiously backpedalling from the drowning empire’s death grip, realizing belatedly that after cap’n Ahab harpoons Moby Dick, the great white whale will sink with JEW who’s been riding him all these centuries with nowhere to go, no refuge, no willing host, without the yankee enforcement of Nurenberg verdict, how long before Germany becomes Germany again, ditto for Japan, who is going to serve their asses next, the Russian descendants of the 50-million Christian victims of the Bolshevik jew Red terror?!?
    Free LOL’s, come and get ’em.

    my numerous detractors, to whom i have become an object of derision if not outright hatred, used to accuse me of pseudo-intellectualism, of pretentious obfuscation, “18-D chess” and the like calumny.

    But the truth is far simpler, it is the near universal inability of the western conchita mind to follow the basic 2-D chess, which Jews and Russians and jesuits excel at.

    For this is what we are seeing.

