Israeli Minister Uri Ariel: ‘The Time Has Come for Palestinians to die’

Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel tells local radio that Israel’s attacks produce lots of smoke and fire, but no fatalities or injuries

ed note–only a Zionist Jew could get away with saying such things without world outrage. If an American politician, commenting on some act of piracy or murder against the US on the part of some Colombian drug cartel said ‘it’s time for Colombians to die’, he’d be booted out of office faster than you can say ‘race card’. If some European politico, commenting on the latest arrest of an organ harvester from Israel were to say ‘It’s time for Israelis to die’, the screeching would be simply apocalyptic.

But let’s put what Ariel said in its proper context. He is not angry or outraged over ‘rocket attacks’ from Gaza. He loves them. Firstly, he knows that statistically, no one is going to be hurt–much less killed by them. The reason he loves them is because this is the kind of ‘background scenery’ and ‘stage props’ that the Jewish state needs in launching one of its religiously-mandated bloodbaths of Gentiles which it must periodically do in order to hold together an organically fractured and unstable political entity. What he really means when he says that ‘the time has come for Palestinians to die’ is actually ‘Everyone, come and get it…it’s feeding time’.

And please, no emails, commentary, or lectures from know-it-alls talking about how this is a ‘zionist’ thing rather than a ‘Jewish’ one, nor about how this is all about the Talmud and not the Torah, which non-critical thinking ‘truthers’ across both the Christian and Islamic spectra claim is the ‘word o’ GAAAAAWD’.

Judaism–right from the pages of the Torah, makes clear that both Ariel’s statement and the sentiment backing it up are 666% kosher and perfectly congruent with the teachings of Judaism going all the way back to the 5 books of Moses, to wit–

Haaretz

Minister Uri Ariel said Wednesday that there needs to be more dead and wounded Palestinians in Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Speaking on Reshet Bet radio, the agriculture and rural development minister said that in the recent months the Israeli army has attacks on the coastal enclave, but “no deaths or injuries” were reported among the “Palestinians, terrorists.”

He asked, “What is this special weapon we have that we fire and see pillars of smoke and fire, but nobody gets hurt? It is time for there to be injuries and deaths as well,” he said.

Ariel called on Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman to employ the “carrot and stick” method he had spoken about in August 2016 regarding the Palestinians in the West Bank – to banish the families of terrorists and demolish their homes. “We will implement a differential policy in [the West Bank],” Lieberman said at the time. “Its purpose is to continue to give benefits to those who desire coexistence with us, and make life difficult for those who seek to harm Jews.”

Ariel was also asked Wednesday about Hamas’ threats to carry out more attacks on Israel. “We should not be defending ourselves, we should be attacking,” he said. “If a person comes to attack, attack him first.”

The Israel Defense Forces attacked 59 targets in Gaza in 2017, including attack tunnels, training bases and weapons-production facilities. Most of the targets were Hamas facilities, since the Islamist group controls Gaza and therefore Israel holds it accountable for whatever happens there.

However, the IDF has tried to keep its responses moderate enough to avoid triggering a new war – partly because it would like to forestall any conflict until work finishes on its anti-tunnel barrier around Gaza.