The Bibi-Modi Brotherhood

Hindu and Jewish nationalists generally believe that Islam constitutes a common adversary and both India and Israel have been accused of violently suppressing Muslims in Kashmir and Palestine, which some say cynically explains why they've tremendously expanded their military ties with one another since the BJP's victory. In addition, the growing closeness of India to Israel also parallels the South Asian state's global strategic partnership with the US, thereby laying the groundwork for a potential trilateral alliance. New Delhi's ties with Tel Aviv aren't just limited to the military sphere, however, but have recently taken on a robustness that includes agricultural, water, and technological cooperation too.