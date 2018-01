Abbas Rips Into Trump: Palestinians Are Original Canaanites, Were in Jerusalem Before the Jews

Speaking in Egypt, Abbas says ‘Every U.S. administration curses its predecessor – how can we have faith in them as mediators?’

ed note–as the readers of this website know all too well, it is a theme hammered home relentlessly that until the sane word begins to understand and deal rationally with this thing known as Judaism going ALL THE WAY BACK TO THE BEGINNING, meaning the ‘5 books of Moses’, that there will never come a rational, productive response in cleaning up the mess that these people have made for the rest of us.

Having said that, as much as Abbas thinks he has just ‘struck a blow’ for his people and for the historical right that the Palestinians have to their homeland, he has just inadvertently handed his enemies a baseball bat with which to bash out not only his brains, but as well to beat to death the entire Palestinian cause. What’s worse is the fact that he has just handed this baseball bat to 95 million Christian Zionists and has thus validated Israel’s claimed ‘right’ to steal the land out from under its rightful owners by virtue of what is written in those ‘5 books of Moses’ otherwise known as the Torah.

The Canaanites are described in the aforementioned Torah as bloodthirsty savages whose utter extermination is commanded by the violent and vindictive ‘god’ of the Jews, yahweh, leaving ‘nothing alive that breathes’. The Judaic narrative as recounted in these ‘holy books’ is that the Canaanites were an accursed race beyond any redemption and that the only rational way to deal with them as to extinguish their very existence from the planet, save for a handful of them consigned to live as slaves for the Jews as ‘hewers of wood’ and ‘carriers of water’.

Now, whether there is any historical/archeological proof of those cultural characteristics ascribed to the Canannites in the Judaic narrative is immaterial and irrelevant. Of course the argument could (SHOULD) be made that anything coming out of the mouth of Judea, Inc going ALL THE WAY BACK to the beginning of ‘the affair’ needs to be viewed (AT BEST) with skepticism or with downright denial, given what we know about the Judaic penchant for twisting facts and figures in order to create the ‘proper’ mood needed for the planned-for seduction and psychological sexual assault.

The bottom line is that Abbas–as well as others like him–who jump into this arena of trying to use JUDAIC sources such as the Old Testament as ‘proof’ of their own identity and thus of their rightful claim to a particular piece of land and all the political rights that come with that ownership have just set themselves and their case back immeasurably by describing themselves as the living descendants of the very people whom the Jews (and their legion of Christian Zionist followers) believe they and their ancestors were commanded to exterminate by their violent and vindictive ‘god’ yahweh. What’s worse is the fact that whatever may have remained of Trump’s desire to broker the ‘ultimate peace deal’ has now been cut off at the knees, as Judea, Inc now will undoubtedly go into screech mode to all of its Christian Zionist cult addicts that any moves on the part of Trump, Inc to broker said deal is by its very nature contradictory to the very meat and potatoes of ‘duh Babble’ as evidenced by Abbas’ own words.

Haaretz

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas lashed out on Wednesday at U.S. President Donald Trump over his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. In Cairo, Abbas also said that the Palestinians were the ‘original Canaanites’ and were in Jerusalem from before the Jews.

‘Every American administration has cursed its predecessor and promised something new but nothing came of it,’ the Palestinian president said at summit on Jerusalem at Cairo’s Al-Azhar university, the 1,000-year-old seat of Sunni Muslim learning. ‘How can we have faith that the super-power would be a mediator between us and the Israelis?’ he asked.

After Trump’s ‘sinful’ decision in December to change the status of Jerusalem and his decision to relocate the American embassy, ‘the U.S. has pulled itself out of the diplomatic process and can no longer be a mediator or sponsor,’ he said.

‘Our position is that we want a state within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital and a resolution of all key issues,’ Abbas said.

Abbas, a long-time opponent of violence, said that Palestinians ‘will continue to peacefully pursue our demands until we win back our rights.’ He said the Palestinians would continue to support peace, ‘but not at every price.’

Abbas said that the Palestinians are the ‘original Canaanites’ and that they were in Jerusalem from before the Jews, a claim he also voiced in his landmark speech a few days ago in which he said that the ‘Oslo accords are dead.’ In a speech on Sunday, Abbas said that ‘any future negotiations will take place only within the context of the international community, by an international committee created in the framework of an international conference. Allow me to be clear: We will not accept America leadership of a political process involving negotiations.’

The Palestinian leader’s comments came ahead of a weekend visit to the region by Vice President Mike Pence.

Pence is the most senior American official to visit the Middle East since Trump’s Jerusalem decision in December. He will visit Egypt, Jordan and Israel but won’t meet with Palestinians.

His remarks also come a day after the U.S. announced it will withhold $65 million from a payment it was scheduled to transfer this month to the UN agency responsible for assisting Palestinian refugees and their descendants in the Middle East. The U.S. will provide $60 million in aid, amounting to roughly half the planned sum of $125 million.

The decision was made following a lengthy internal debate within the Trump administration. U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley pushed for a complete freeze of funding to UNRWA, unless the Palestinians commit to U.S.-mediated peace talks with Israel, while Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and other State Department officials warned that such a move would create a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Jordan and the West Bank.