Trump’s support for Israel carries both rewards and risks for the Jewish state
Though Netanyahu’s relations with Washington have greatly improved over the past year and have helped Israel in the short term, the friendship could also harm Israel in the long run
ed note–by all means, all the self-proclaimed geniuses out there who claim to have the powers of X-ray vision when it comes to grasping the complex and (more-often-than-not) convoluted world of criminal politics by virtue of their computer and Facebook account–please pay no mind to articles such as this and some of the glaring indicators contained within it that portend something much more multi-layered and nuanced than the simple, one-size-fits-all explanation/understanding for everything, which is that ‘the Jews control everything’.
Times of Israel
From recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital to cutting aid to the Palestinians, President Donald Trump has given Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the unprecedented gift of strong US alignment with a nationalist Israeli government.
With the two leaders in sync personally and politically, Israel has become one of Trump’s strongest supporters on the global stage. But this friendship also has unleashed forces that could harm Israel in the long run by damaging its traditional bi-partisan support in Washington and propelling it onto a risky path toward a bi-national state with the Palestinians.
This week’s decision by Trump to suspend $65 million in funding to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees and their descendants was the latest in a series of steps by the president that have embraced Israel’s positions toward the Palestinians.
For Netanyahu, it has been a welcome contrast to President Barack Obama, with whom he repeatedly clashed for eight years over West Bank settlement construction and Israel’s tough line toward the Palestinians.
Trump, while promising to pursue what he called the ‘ultimate deal’ between Israel and the Palestinians, has promised to reverse virtually everything Obama stood for.
His campaign platform made no mention of a Palestinian state, and his Middle East peace team, led by son-in-law Jared Kushner, is dominated by strong supporters of Israel, many of them Orthodox Jews with deep ties to the settlement movement.
Since taking office, Trump has distanced himself from the two-state solution embraced by the international community since Israel and the Palestinians signed the Oslo interim peace accords in the 1990s. He says he would support such a solution only if both sides agree, giving Netanyahu’s government, dominated by opponents of Palestinian statehood, an effective veto.
Trump has voiced little opposition to Israel’s continued settlement construction in the West Bank and East Jerusalem — lands captured in the 1967 Six Day War and claimed by the Palestinians for their hoped-for state.
But the biggest game changer came last month when Trump, honoring a campaign promise, upended decades of US policy by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and promising to relocate the US Embassy to the city. The Palestinians also claim East Jerusalem, home to the city’s most sensitive holy sites, as their capital.
Trump said his decision merely recognized reality and was not meant to prejudge the final borders of the contested city. But the groundbreaking announcement was perceived far differently by the sides.
Netanyahu said he was ‘profoundly grateful’ for Trump’s ‘courageous’ decision.
For the Palestinians, the announcement was seen as unfairly siding with Israel on the most sensitive issue in a decades-old conflict. It drew angry condemnations, sparked weeks of sometimes deadly unrest, and prompted the Palestinians to declare Trump unfit as a Mideast mediator.
Their frustration boiled over in an angry speech this week by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, who mocked Trump and his peace team, declared the Oslo peace accords dead, and pre-emptively rejected any peace plan that Trump’s team may present. When Vice President Mike Pence visits next week, Abbas will be out of town and the Palestinians will not meet with him.
‘How can we trust this administration?’ Abbas said in a speech this week. ‘The unjust American position on Jerusalem has enticed the occupying power to persist in its arrogance and aggression against our people, our land, and our holy sites,’ he said.
Trump has dug in his heels. In a January 2 tweet, he described the Palestinians as ungrateful and threatened to cut off hundreds of millions of dollars in US aid.
He followed through this week by suspending a $65 million payment to the UN agency that aids Palestinian refugees and their descendants. The State Department said the US wanted to see reforms in the organization, adding that the suspension was not a punishment.
Netanyahu welcomed the move, though critics in Israel, including many security experts, have said it will backfire by causing hardship and instability in the Palestinian territories. Trump’s long-awaited peace proposal, meanwhile, appears to be on hold.
Netanyahu’s nationalist partners have been emboldened by these developments. Naftali Bennett, leader of the Jewish Home party, has called on the government to annex the 60 percent of the West Bank incorporating the Israeli settlements. Netanyahu’s own Likud Party approved a similar proposal in a nonbinding vote.
Ariel Kahane, the diplomatic correspondent for the pro-settler newspaper Makor Rishon, said now is the time for Israel to persuade the US ‘to abandon the bilateral route’ with the Palestinians and step up settlement construction.
‘Israel needs to establish irreversible facts on the ground while it concomitantly tries to reach agreements with the Arab countries over the Palestinians’ heads,’ he wrote. ‘To the right-wing government: This is your opportunity.’
Indeed, Israel’s right, after years of clashes with US administrations over the settlements, may have an opportunity to barrel ahead with expanded construction. With over 600,000 Israelis living in the settlements spread throughout the West Bank, it already would be difficult to carve out a Palestinian state that includes the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Stepped-up construction could stamp out that possibility for good.
But Israel’s right wing has struggled to offer a viable long-term solution for the more than 2.5 million Palestinians living in these areas and 2 million others in Hamas-controlled Gaza. Combined with the Arab population in Israel, the number of Palestinians is near parity with Israel’s Jewish population.
Without the establishment of a Palestinian state, the thinking goes, Israel will become a bi-national state that would no longer be able to remain a democracy with a decisive Jewish majority. Israel would then have to choose between giving Palestinians citizenship — threatening Israel’s Jewish character — or creating an apartheid-like situation in which Jews have rights that Palestinians don’t get.
Israeli nationalists have called for pressure-easing steps like developing the Palestinian economy, ‘building bridges’ at the grassroots level, or giving expanded autonomy to Palestinians. But this would not resolve the deeper issue of the Palestinians’ final status.
‘Those in Israel (or Washington) celebrating the demise of Abbas as a partner and any chance for a Trump peace plan should think again,’ Dan Shapiro, Obama’s ambassador to Israel, warned in the Haaretz daily. He said it is vital for the US to keep pushing for a two-state solution.
Israel’s alliance with Trump could also have deep long-term repercussions in the US, where Israel has long prided itself on bi-partisan support in Washington and support from American Jews. Throughout Obama’s term, Netanyahu signaled his preference for the Republicans, and his close ties with Trump risk worsening that perception. Surveys show that most American Jews support the Democrats and tend to hold moderate to liberal political views.
‘By allying himself with Trump, Netanyahu sets the stage for a backlash that will hurt both Israel and Jews throughout the world,’ said Rabbi Jill Jacobs, executive director of T’ruah, a rabbinic human rights organization based in the US.
Eytan Gilboa, an expert on US-Israel relations at Israel’s Bar Ilan University, said Netanyahu must be wary of getting ‘too friendly’ with Trump.
‘It’s a little bit tricky, how to maintain a good relationship with Trump while at the same time not to alienate American Jewry and the Democrats. That’s the bottom line.’
#1 by nick on 01/20/2018 - 9:34
still won’t admit you were wrong. sad.
ed note–‘sad’ indeed, but not for the reasons which you think.
What is ‘sad’ is the across-the-board myopic stupidity that has gripped huge swaths of people within the ‘truth movement’ who do not possess the bare minimum critical thinking skills needed in recognizing and acknowledging the manner by which Judea, Inc as an organized force, both on the left and the right–has been going full-bore since Trump’s name was first tossed into the ring to bring him down. Like nothing before we have witnessed, all of this is taking place in volume comparable only to a hurricane, and yet individuals such as you–much like the sheep in George Orwell’s Animal Farm with their incessant and irrelevant ‘4 legs good…2 legs bad’ mantra which they bleated out in the midst of every discussion–refuse to elevate your perspective in all of this long enough/high enough to arrive at least to some level of curiosity/questioning as to why all of this is taking place in plain, unavoidable, undeniable ear-splitting decibels.
And you can rest assured that once Trump finally does cave in to these forces in toto that indeed we will be THE VERY FIRST people to say so, for no other reason than to rub in your faces how correct we were in our warnings as to why idiots such as you and the rest of ‘duh muuvmnt’ do more harm to our collective ability to free ourselves from our impending demise than the enemy itself.
#2 by Druid on 01/20/2018 - 9:34
If there’s some intelligent person or team behind the whole Trump phenomenon, it seems eveident now they had in mind to push Israel down the drain by associating Israel with a world-class hated obnoxious douchebag celebrity like Trump. At the same time they are demonizing him, it has the effect of kicking Israel in the groin simultaneously, inevitably. Under Trump, Israel is more hated than it ever was. Everyone can see now that Israel has only one friend and that it is that stupid Trump. Trump is hated by everyone and who is it that remains his only friend? Israel! (Also, they say ZOA remains Bannon’s only friend in the world.) Is this a coincidence? I believe some intelligent people have thought up, and maybe planned, or at least envisioned this thoughly. This is what gives me hope. I’m sure I’m not the only one who’s had such a thought when looking at the overall situation.
#3 by Daniel B on 01/20/2018 - 9:34
many of us share the frustration expressed in the ed note response. That there is an across the board, well organized campaign on the part of all neighborhoods making up organized Jewish power to bring Trump down is as impossible to avoid noting as being in the middle of a hurricane and yet these very obvious and glaring facts seem to escape so many when they weigh in with their ‘Trump is owned by the Jews’ nonsense. Indeed, as the ed note indicated, it does not bode well for our future.
#4 by Staś on 01/20/2018 - 9:34
I notice that the people who support the “Trump is owned by the Jews” position willingly ignore the long list of things he has already done to make them angry. Any talk of going to the “peace table” is unacceptable to them. I think a lot of well meaning peace activists are critical of Trump. To his credit he has not yet opened up another theater of military operations. Furthermore in this day in age in America the nasty side of Trump may be an absolute necessity. His power base is shall we say not “intellectual”. The interest of State of Isreal and what is left of US power do not always agree. Just by this observation alone they all hate him. This is like when people say both parties in the US are under control. True more or less…but one thing is clear they fight one another very hard for power.
Not everything is a secret. The hatred of Trump by Jews is out in the open fur all to see and it’s not an act.
#5 by Staś on 01/20/2018 - 9:34
Also Trump stood up to the “Deep State” when he indicated displeasure with the Iraq war and made clear he wanted far better relations with Russia. The fact that the Deep State and the press launched perhaps the biggest attack in it’s history even seen the narrative that Trump is an agent of Russia or Russia rigged the 2016 election. This continues. This has nothing to do with the fact the daughter married a Jewish man. In fact Trump has somewhat used “Kush” to his advantage. A wonderful cover at times. On the flip side the kid is trouble so have been the staff of Bush I and II Obama etc. No this has everything to do with the intense struggle within Washington for power. This is as TUT ed has mentioned a kind of a continuation of the Rome vs Judea battle. Why so many generals on the staff of Trump. They do the fighting. They know how far they can push it. Displeasure of the Roman Army was chronicled in Gibbons Decline and fall of Rome. The same thing right now in he USA. Trump and the Generals have some power. Is it enough? Who knows. But there is a struggle. 100% puppet Trump theory BS. But…but that Trump will be forced to back of and make bad “deals” Likely. Still thus far better the Obama and HC The mere fact that so many Generals have come in shows something big in the Empire is up.