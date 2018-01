Netanyahu Lauds Pence Ahead of Israel Arrival: ‘There Is No Substitute for U.S. Leadership’

ed note–No one should doubt for a moment the very ‘weighty’ nature of the very private discussions taking place between Pence (a died-in-the-wool Christian Zionist) and Netanyahu at this very moment, discussions which more than likely are transversing along lines something similar to the following–

Netanyahu–How was your flight, Mr. Vice President?

Pence–Fine, Bibi, thanks for having me. God bless Israel and the Jewish people… L’Chaim!

Netanyahu–Yes indeed Mike–can I call you Mike?

Pence–Absolutely.

Netanyahu–Ok, Mike, then let’s get down to business. As a devout Christian Zionist, a TRUE believer, you really do believe that the Jewish state is the embodiment of God on earth, right?

Pence–Yes, absolutely.

Netanyahu–And you adhere to that part in Genesis where it says ‘I will bless those who blee thee and curse those who curse thee,’ correct?

Pence–Absolutely. The infallible words of God…

Netanyahu–Great. Ok then, let me ask you something–If something should happen to Trump–God forbid (here Netanyahu stifles a grin and a giggle) then with you ascending as President, Israel and the Jewish people–God’s chosen people–can count on you to guide your foreign policy along the lines of what appears in the book of Genesis, meaning that ‘bless thee and curse thee’ thingy we just talked about, and that the Jewish state is destined to encompass everything between the Nile and Euphrates, and all the rest of that, right?

Pence–Right, right…

Netanyahu–Ok then, so again, if something should happen to Trump–God forbid (Netanyahu stifles a grin and a giggle yet again) we, the Jewish people, God’s chosen people, can count on you to drop all this nonsense of plans for the ‘ultimate peace deal’ as your current President has been discussing since before he was even elected, right? And that if something were to happen to Trump–God forbid–as took place with the terrible tragedy of Kennedy’s assassination (Netanyahu stifles a grin and a giggle yet again) you as President would then see to it that the special relationship between our two countries is drastically improved as took place under the administration of Kennedy’s successor, Lyndon B. Johnson, correct?

Pence–Correct Bibi. I will always do what you see as best for Israel.

Netanyahu–Well, what more can I say then, Mr. Pres–I mean, Mr. Vice President, except ‘Welcome to Israel…L’Chaim!’

Haaretz

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lauded U.S. Vice President Mike Pence preceding his arrival on Sunday in a cabinet meeting, saying “there is no substitute for U.S. leadership” in promoting peace and security in the Middle East.

“Tonight a great friend of the State of Israel will arrive…a true friend,” said Netanyahu of the U.S. vice president.

Netanyahu continued, saying that the two will speak about Iranian nuclear program and will discuss security and peace in the region.

“I view it as a disgrace that members of Knesset intend to boycott this important visit,” said Netanyahu, saying that they plan on interrupting him, and that all should pay him “the great respect that he is due.”

Earlier on Sunday, the head of Israel’s Arab coalition party, Member of Knesset Ayman Odeh vowed to boycott Pence’s visit. “He is a dangerous man with a messianic vision that includes the destruction of the entire region. He comes here as an emissary of a man who is even more dangerous, a pyromaniac, a racist misogynist who cannot be allowed to lead the way.”

Odeh further said that the entire Arab Joint List will boycott the Knesset plenary session in which Pence is scheduled to speak, on Monday afternoon.

Jordan’s King Abdullah expressed concern on Sunday over a decision by Washington to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and said the only solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict was a two-state one.