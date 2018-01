2 Israeli Jews arrested in Thailand, charged with murder for hire

jpost

Two Israeli men, Dolev Zuarez and Eyal Bokal, were arrested on Sunday at Don Muang International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand as suspects in the killing of Israeli Maor Mallil.

The two are also suspected of injuring Mallil’s girlfriend, Rashel Oshana in Koh Samui, Thailand.

According to The Nation, the attack took place in front of Samui International Hospital and was caught on camera in broad daylight. The video footage is being used as evidence for the detainment.

Roadside CCTV camera recorded the attack showing an SUV ramming Mallil and Oshana on a motorcycle knocking them to the ground.

Mallil helped Oshana to safety then he was pursued by the SUV and rammed a second time.

One man jumped out of the SUV and stabbed Mallil and Oshana. According to Thailand police, Mallil died in the hospital of his injuries and Oshana is in serious condition.

The police also claimed that the arrested men, Zuarez and Bokal, confessed to have been hired in Israel to kill Mallil while he was on vacation in Thailand.

The police suspect the attack to have been related to the mafia.