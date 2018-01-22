Poll: Almost half of voters question Trump’s mental stability

ed note–remember, that if the numbers to this are true and accurate, then the only, repeat–ONLY–reason that half the American voters ‘question’ Trump’s mental stability is because it is a theme that was introduced into the intellectual veins of Americana and hammered home hour after hour/day after day by a mainstream media that is owned lock, stock, and barrel by the very same group of people whom certain benighted individuals claim actually LOVE Trump, got him elected, are doing every thing they can to keep him in power and are absolutely horrified at the prospect of him being replaced by the ardent Christian Zionist Mike Pence..

politico.com

Amid the lowest approval rating in the first year for a president, voters are also questioning Donald Trump’s mental stability, according to a new ABC News/Washington Post poll.

Forty-eight percent of voters think Trump is mentally stable, versus the 47 percent of voters who think he is not.

Trump’s job approval rating at his one year mark is at 36 percent, while 58 disapprove. The next lowest approval rating from a president at one year was Gerald Ford in 1975 with 45 percent.

The president earlier this month defended his mental stability and his intelligence in a series of tweets following questions about his mental stability that were sparked by journalist Michael Wolff’s book “Fire and Fury.”

Trump on Twitter earlier this month wrote that his “two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart.” He followed up that up with saying that he “would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that!”

There is a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points, with the poll being conducted by landline and cellular telephone from Jan. 15-18 in both English and Spanish with a sample size of 1,005 adults.