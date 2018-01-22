«

Poll: Almost half of voters question Trump’s mental stability


ed note–remember, that if the numbers to this are true and accurate, then the only, repeat–ONLY–reason that half the American voters ‘question’ Trump’s mental stability is because it is a theme that was introduced into the intellectual veins of Americana and hammered home hour after hour/day after day by a mainstream media that is owned lock, stock, and barrel by the very same group of people whom certain benighted individuals claim actually LOVE Trump, got him elected, are doing every thing they can to keep him in power and are absolutely horrified at the prospect of him being replaced by the ardent Christian Zionist Mike Pence..

politico.com

Amid the lowest approval rating in the first year for a president, voters are also questioning Donald Trump’s mental stability, according to a new ABC News/Washington Post poll.

Forty-eight percent of voters think Trump is mentally stable, versus the 47 percent of voters who think he is not.

Trump’s job approval rating at his one year mark is at 36 percent, while 58 disapprove. The next lowest approval rating from a president at one year was Gerald Ford in 1975 with 45 percent.

The president earlier this month defended his mental stability and his intelligence in a series of tweets following questions about his mental stability that were sparked by journalist Michael Wolff’s book “Fire and Fury.”

Trump on Twitter earlier this month wrote that his “two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart.” He followed up that up with saying that he “would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that!”

There is a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points, with the poll being conducted by landline and cellular telephone from Jan. 15-18 in both English and Spanish with a sample size of 1,005 adults.

  1. #1 by tsisageya on 01/22/2018 - 9:34

    Yes, because polls are always so accurate. Thanks for nothing.

    I don’t even like you, but I did take the bait. You think Sandy Hook was real.

    Moron. Idiot. Stupid. Brain-washed.

    That’s okay. I was an idio, too, once.

    Ed note–Really, really hate to have to break the bad news to you, but you’re still an ‘idio’, in that even 5 years on, you are still too much of an ‘idio’ to see that–

    1. The real ‘Sandy Hook conspiracy’ was to get ‘idios’ such as you running around thinking and screeching that ‘nothing happened’ and that ‘no one died’ and that it was all a ‘hoax’ stage managed with ‘crisis actors’ in order to destroy the credibility of the anti-Zionist/911 ‘Truth’ movement, and

    2. That you are still so much an ‘idio’ that you are deaf, dumb, and blind to the fact that there is a full court press, 24/7, no holds barred organized campaign on the part of Jewry to see Trump removed and replaced with a compliant, cooperative nutcase Christian Zionist who WILL give the Jews the wars they demand without so much as a whimper of protest.

    Our sincerest condolences for being forced to bring the bad news to you, but as we often say, sometimes the truth is ugly.

  2. #2 by TruthOutJournal on 01/22/2018 - 9:34

    Tizza-gaya, you’re a bait swallower – please go to a site run by a buffffooon like yourself, named Alca-Phettzer. https://www.d.umn.edu/~jfetzer/ You’ll fit right in and love every article. Did you know that no one has ever even died… Ever? Bye bye.

