As predicted here first– Pence maybe second to Trump, but he’s president of the pro-Israel fan club



Pundits marvel that Mike Pence’s speech made him more pro-Israel than pretty much any Israeli

Times of Israel

Last week, the US embassy in Britain moved from one part of London to another. The transfer went off with little fanfare, with attention only sparked by a negative tweet by US President Donald Trump about the decision.

In Israel, Trump’s deputy, Vice President Mike Pence, announced from the Knesset rostrum Monday that the US Embassy would move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem by the end of the next year, and the announcement leads already extensive coverage of his visit to Israel in the print press Tuesday morning.

The Pence statement was not even that new, as similar pronouncements having been made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump in recent days in less formal settings, but the size of the coverage goes to highlight both the excitement and consternation around the planned move, which is quite unlike pretty much any other embassy move anywhere in the world.

Leading the excitement side of the equation is right-wing Israel Hayom, which devotes its first 15 pages to the visit, each leaf bordered by American and Israeli flags (Yedioth Ahronoth’s four pages of coverage also have a healthy dose of red, white and blue graphics.)

The excitement reaches its climax with a front page cartoon of a picture of Zionist visionary Theodor Herzl looking at Pence and remarking “Wow!” the obvious implication being that even the father of Zionism is impressed with the vice president’s superlative and homily-laden speech before the plenum.

It is not only Zionists ghosts that are impressed, as the paper’s many commentators fete Pence, led by editor Boaz Bismuth, who also fetes himself for reporting on the Trump administration, accompanying his column with pictures of past front pages, many of which contain pictures of him with Trump.

“In the most friendly speech ever heard by a foreigner in the Knesset, Mike Pence reminded the plenum — in case anyone forgot — that Israel is on the right side against the Palestinians, against Iran and against the world. And maybe most important of all: Israel is on the right side of history. It’s no surprise that Israel’s elected representatives (aside from the Joint List) stood for him for long minutes. It seems not a single MK could write a better speech,” Bismuth drools.

Similarly, in Yedioth Ahronoth columnist Shlomo Pyoterovsky writes that it is hard to imagine a more “pro-Israel speech,” and claims it even supersedes the mercurial nature of Trump administration decisions and statements.

“The speech wasn’t just just a hodgepodge of warm words. Pence also brought with him a ‘dowry’ of real significance, with the clear timetable for moving the US embassy to Jerusalem. This dowry is important in and of itself, but it’s more important for the side message it brings: it makes clear that the support of the administration of Trump and his vice president for Israel isn’t just a matter of feeling, but of actual deeds,” he writes.

In Haaretz, analyst Chemi Shalev agrees that the speech was perhaps the most pro-Israel ever heard in the Knesset, but isn’t so sure there’s more there than bombast.

“Pence not only talked the talk that was music to right-wing ears, he came up with some tangible crowd-pleasers as well. He made real news by pledging that the US Embassy in Tel Aviv will be moved to Jerusalem by the end of 2019. He reaffirmed earlier news by asserting that Donald Trump would no longer certify the ‘disastrous’ Iran nuclear deal. And he concocted some very skewed history, by declaring that Trump had done more for bilateral ties than any US president, ever,” he writes. “By Pence’s account, apparently, Trump recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital eclipses Truman’s recognition, Kennedy’s defensive weapons, Johnson’s offensive weapons, Nixon’s life-saving airlift in 1973, Carter’s peace with Egypt, Reagan’s strategic MOU, Bush the First’s decimation of Iraq, Clinton’s peace with Jordan, Bush II’s stalwart support and Obama’s long term defense treaty. In the year of our lord Twitter in 2018, words are stronger than deeds, especially if they’re Trump’s.”

The protests by Arab lawmakers are also widely covered, and in Yedioth, which contrasts the standing ovations with the demonstration and MKs getting booted, op-ed page columnist Alon Pinkas notes that Pence should thank the Joint List for bringing some actual attention to his speech.

“It was an embarrassing moment for the Knesset on both sides, and a successful one for the vice president. Until then, his visit to the Middle East got almost no US media attention, and thanks to [the protest] was now widely covered,” he writes. “Waving banners during the speech of the vice president is not a respectful protest like a walkout, but a walkout would not get headlines in the US. Pence’s staff should send a bouquet of flowers to [Joint List] MK Jamal Zahalka.”

In Haaretz, Oudah Bisharat is nonplussed as to how Pence could dare use the word “democracy” after the plenum was cleared out of Arabs (though, there are several Arabs in other parties) and chides other opposition parties, especially Meretz, for not joining the protest “but sitting there and acting well-behaved.”

On the other side of the ideological fence, Israel Hayom calls the move a “joint provocation,” and columnist Amnon Lord writes pretty much the exact opposite of everyone else, saying that the media only cared about Netanyahu and Pence and not the protest, praising the opposition for behaving nicely, and claiming that the Joint List was the one subverting democracy with its protest.

“Absolute contempt for symbols of Israeli statehood is like contempt for democracy. The Arab MKs didn’t despise the vice president but the Knesset. The capital of Israel,” he writes.

While the government has plenty of love for one white foreigner, it has less sympathy for black foreigners set to be deported, with protests surrounding that plan also making top news.

Haaretz reports on asylum seekers being arrested after hiding in an Ashdod attic, and while the attic part is highlighted, the paper is smart enough to keep from hammering home the obvious parallel; it also quotes the police saying the raid actually had nothing to do with the wider deportation campaign.

“In a statement about the arrests, police said two asylum seekers were arrested ‘after fleeing, upon the policemen’s entry into the business, to the attic, where they tried to hide in a shower stall,’” the paper reports frankly.

Yedioth meanwhile focuses on El Al pilots saying they will refuse to fly deportees out of the country, with the pilots alluding to a certain historical parallels.

“Especially we as Jews need to be more attentive, empathetic, ethical and leaders of public opinion in the world in dealing with deporting refugees who suffered and are still suffering in the places they came from,” one pilot is quoted saying. “ True, Israel needs to have clear closed borders and immigration needs to be controlled. But, and this is big but, refugees who have been living among us can’t be thrown out like wild dogs and returned to their lands.”