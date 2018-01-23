Russia-Gate Implodes

Americans will be shocked by the nature and extent of the FBI/CIA’s interference in our domestic politics, but they’ll also be surprised at the way our spooks dominate – not just influence, but dominate – what passes for American journalism today. I’d bet the farm that there isn’t a single “mainstream” media outlet that isn’t beholden to them. The reason I say this with such alacrity is that “Operation Get Trump” couldn’t have happened without the kind of fulsome partisanship we’re seen since before Trump took office. We’ve seen this kind of thing before – only not in this country. We saw it in Ukraine, where the CIA and their Euro-weenie allies overthrew an elected President Yanukovich. We saw it in Chile,when they overthrew Salvador Allende, we saw it in Guatemala when they got rid of President Jacobo Arbenz – heck, I could spend the rest of the week just listing their crimes.