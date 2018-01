How They Do It– ‘The Israeli Army’s Libido to Destroy’

The public accepts any military operation, as long as it ends with Palestinian bereavement and flattened Palestinian houses ed note–doubtless the the following essay will be cheered on by Palestinians and their supporters as evidence of a ‘good Jew’ whose ‘Jewish conscience’ driven by her ‘Jewish ethics’ has compelled her to step forward and speak out against ‘Zionist’ barbarism and bloodthirsty behavior. But this is not what it is at all. It is a release valve that is turned on from time to time to allow pressure to be decreased so that the whole tank dos not blow. Jews (as well as Gentiles) have had 4,000 years to sit down and analyze the various ‘protocols’ making up this ‘peculiar institution’ known as Judaism which drives the religion, culture, mindset, and behavior of those who ‘call themselves Jews’, but with few exceptions, this necessary and rational discussion has not taken place. Those who DID (and do) dare to wander into such problematic territory have been/are shouted down as ‘bigots’ and as ‘heretics’, not only from those occupying the Jewish side of the stadium, but as well from the Christian and Islamic ones also, even though the answer–the ONLY answer in fact–to this age-old conundrum known as the ‘JQ’–Jewish question–is as obvious and as unavoidable as the law of gravity itself. Amira Hass, Haaretz Is it the Border Police spokesman or the Israel Defense Forces' mouthpiece? Who is supposed to reply to a Haaretz query asking why our forces demolished four dwellings in last week’s raid on the Wad Burqin neighborhood in Jenin, whereas official reports led us to believe it was only one? Was someone embarrassed? After all, there is no need to hide the results of our libido for destruction from the Israeli public. The public accepts any military operation, as long as it ends with Palestinian bereavement and flattened Palestinian houses. Our crowds in the Colosseum like to touch the collective vengeance and the suspicions of the Shin Bet security service are more sacred to them than biblical verses. Even the so-called Supermarket Law could not divert attention away from the soothing sight of ever more piles of rubble, under which lie notebooks, schoolbags, blood pressure medication, school report cards and toothbrushes belonging to 18 people. On Saturday afternoon, as I was returning from the scenes of devastation in Wad Burqin, which is next to the Jenin refugee camp, the IDF spokesman directed me to the Border Police and the Shin Bet. I followed the advice. The Shin Bet never answered. The Border Police spokesman wrote back: “The overall response will be given by the army.” This response never arrived and the article on the raid was filed without it. On Monday a soldier at the army spokesperson’s office told me that “the incident was managed by the Border Police, from beginning to end. They have to supply answers.” Is this game of Ping-Pong an indirect admission that the raid failed? Ahmed Nasser Jarrar, the suspect in the murder of Rabbi Raziel Shevah in the West Bank earlier this month, was not found even after we fired a missile at his mother Khitam’s home, after which it caught fire and was razed by our bulldozers. To the extended Jarrar family, all its children and its elderly, who endured a night of terror, the confusion between Border Police and army spokesmen makes no difference. Ahmed Nasser’s cousin, Ahmed Ismail, was killed. Israel is holding on to his body; an empty hole in the ground, dug immediately after his death, is waiting. Our forces reported that he opened fire and wounded two of our policemen. His brother Mohammed says that the two of them left the house together to finish talking about family matters. They parted near the house of the widow Khitam. Mohammed returned home and Ismail went to sleep at a friend’s house. If he did open fire at the armed invaders, it’s a source of pride for the family, not just pain. However, the family finds it hard to believe that this happened, since Ismail wasn’t interested in guns. According to Palestinian reports, the people injured in the raid are from the Jenin refugee camp. Three of the arrested men (one of whom has been released) were apprehended outside the neighborhood. They are not members of the Jarrar family. Except for Ismail, whose involvement is still unclear, it seems that if there were Palestinians who opened fire at the armed Israelis, they were not from the Jarrar family. But four of the family’s homes were demolished. Acting casually, our wonderful boys shelled and demolished Khitam’s house in a cruel and sadistic procedure called “the pressure cooker,” which takes revenge against the entire family without a trial, under the guise of operational necessity. And Ismail’s house? Was that an operational necessity too? The impression is that it was demolished as collective punishment after an on-the-spot trial, after the special forces were enraged that two of its members were wounded and determined that Ismail was the one who had fired at them. 