Report: John Kerry Contacted Palestinians, Ordered Them To Not Work With Trump

Maariv, a local Israeli outlet, reported that Kerry has been using an intermediary named Hussein Agha to relay derisive, anti-Trump messages to the leaders of the Palestinian authority. According to The Jerusalem Post , Kerry asked the Palestinians to “not yield” to Trump’s demands and to “hold on and be strong” in the wake of Trump’s pro-Israel moves in the region. Maariv based their report on an anonymous account from a “senior Palestinian authority official.”