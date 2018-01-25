How They Do It–‘The New Israeli Is Frankenstein’s Monster’

We have created a new creature. We are the creature that pushed aside Frankenstein, smashed the gate and left the laboratory to wreak havoc in the neighborhood

ed note–again, not that it should need repeating but nevertheless will, doubtless that all sorts of touchy-feeley, naive, hopeless romantics will swoon over this latest piece of ‘good Jew’ seduction, swallowing every gulp of this carefully-concocted disinformation poison not realizing that by doing so, they are playing right into the hands of the very monsters and monstrosities against which they claim to be fighting.

There is nothing innovative or surprising about the ‘new Israeli’. The ‘Frankenstein’ monster which the author describes is exactly what was destined to take place the moment that powerful forces got to work in resurrecting the ‘Jewish state’. Driven as it is by the principles and protocols of Judaism as laid out very clearly and very specifically within the pages of both the Torah and its ‘new and improved’, updated version–the Talmud–it could not be have been ANYTHING OTHER than exactly what the author describes it being–arrogant, violent, fanatical, racist, dishonest, etc. Contrary to what our esteemed Hebraic author asserts, the Jewish god is not ‘held hostage’…Nor does he ‘sit before the camera and read what the kidnappers dictate.’ Nor has a everything that has taken place been the result of a ‘new Torah’ as our esteemed author asserts, as the rules and regs of the ‘old Torah’ are indeed the energy feeding the Gentile meatgrinder known as ‘The Jewish State’, to wit–

‘On that day the LORD made a covenant with Abraham, saying “To your descendants I give this land, from the river of Egypt to the great river Euphrates”…–Genesis, 15:18

‘When the LORD your God brings you into the land you are to possess and casts out the many peoples living there, you shall then slaughter them all and utterly destroy them…You shall save nothing alive that breathes… You shall make no agreements with them nor show them any mercy. You shall destroy their altars, break down their images, cut down their groves and burn their graven images with fire. For you are a holy people unto the LORD thy God and He has chosen you to be a special people above all others upon the face of the earth…’–Book of Deuteronomy

‘Your male and female slaves are to come from the nations around you, but you must not rule over your fellow Israelites ruthlessly…’–Leviticus 25:44-46

‘Foreigners will rebuild your walls, and their kings will serve you…Your gates will always stand open, day and night, so that the Gentiles may bring you the wealth of their nations and their kings led in triumphal procession, for the nation or kingdom that will not serve you will perish; it will be utterly destroyed.’–Isaiah 60:10-12

Therefore, in light of the aforelisted passages which CLEARLY AND WITHOUT AN OUNCE OF AMBIGUITY make clear the fact that indeed everything that the Jewish state has done since its re-inception has been done not only with the blessings of Judaism, but indeed, by its commandments and decrees, therefore no one in their right mind should put an ounce of stock in what our Hebraic author wrote in contradiction to this, to wit–

‘It’s not Jews who expel, oppress and abuse, it’s Israelis. Judaism is not to blame, Israeli Judaism is. We are the Israelis, and this is our Judaism…’

It is entirely possible–and more’s the pity if this is indeed the case–that our Hebraic author actually believes all the nonsense that he has just written–that Judaism is somehow an instrument of peace dedicated to cultivating the ‘love thy neighbor’ paradigm which Jesus Himself advocated but which the Jews rejected in toto and have for almost 2,000 years.

However, the more likely scenario is that indeed our Hebraic author is engaged in the typically Judaic business of lying and sowing confusion so as to render the critical thinking skills of an increasingly-curious/increasingly-aware Gentile world useless and obsolete, or, as the now-infamous motto of Israel’s assassination/blackmail/sabotage agency Mossad proudly declares-

‘By way of deception, we shall make war’.

Yossi Klein, Haaretz

Both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Labor Party leader Avi Gabbay are right. We’ve forgotten how to be Jewish. We are Israeli first and only slightly Jewish. Our Israeliness is arrogant, impatient and violent, a blend of the fanaticism of MK Bezalel Smotrich and the aggressiveness of Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman. Our Judaism is not that of pre-Holocaust Europe or pre-state North Africa. As Jews we wrote, studied and taught; as Israelis we conquered, expelled and abused. I’m proud of Judaism and ashamed of Israeliness.

Why are we like this? This is what we learned from the Holocaust. Our Holocaust lesson is that cruelty pays off and that racism is rewarded. That’s the lesson of our fake Judaism. That is not the Judaism from which we came, neither in the West nor in the East. After the Holocaust, Jews helped the blacks in South Africa and fought racism in the United States. Here we deport people.

The Holocaust is not responsible for our disengagement from Western liberalism. The wars against the Arabs are not responsible for our disengagement from Mizrahi tolerance. What is responsible for this disengagement is the transition from the ruled to the rulers. Power went to our heads. Sovereignty and independence saved the body and destroyed the spirit. Brawn replaced brain. We are the new Jew. After 70 years of planning and building we can say we succeeded. We have created a new creature. We are the creature that pushed aside Frankenstein, smashed the gate and left the laboratory to wreak havoc in the neighborhood.

When you destroy, you forget. We’ve forgotten what is to be Jewish, but no matter what we made sure we had God. Our God is a hostage. Our God sits before the camera and reads what the kidnappers dictate. In his name we expropriate land and deport refugees. In his name the land is ours, forever.

This is not the God of Einstein and Freud. It is the God of Shlomo Aviner of Beit El and Arye Dery of Har Nof, who is subject to coalition discipline, who measures skirt lengths and closes stores on Shabbat; a God who prefers to pay idlers in yeshivas and deport work migrants who support themselves and don’t ask for favors.

The Judaism that holds God hostage is a good “closer”: state funds in return for support for the settlements, canceling the draft in return for ignoring corruption. It’s Judaism for rent to the highest bidder, the Judaism of the Sicarii, a Judaism that will lead to civil war.

We’ve forgotten how to be Jewish, but there are Jews who remember. We are the vultures who hover above them, pouncing on every anti-Semitic incident. Anti-Semitism hurts Jews there, but serves us here. It justifies our Judaism. We build on it. We count every hate crime. We hope anti-Semitism will prove to the Jews that the era of the old Judaism has passed, and it’s time for a new Torah, that of Dery. We need suffering Jews. Why suffer in Paris? Come suffer with us here.

What kind of Jews are we? Have we not eyes, hands, senses, affections, passions? Do we not cry at movies? Does the immigration police officer not have a heart? Does the pilot who bombs Gaza not have children? Does the cry of a small child not pierce their hearts? Of course it does, and still we deport, bomb and imprison. How do we do this with such a big heart?

Judaism would not do this, but Israeli Judaism does. Israeliness is an insular religion that flaunts being “a people that stands alone” like a badge of honor. A Judaism that fights its children’s leaving, that annuls everyone else. Secular people are a nuisance, the Arabs are drugged cockroaches and the refugees are a cancer. It’s easier to trample on others when the refugee is cancer and the disabled person is an exploiter, the Arab inferior and the poor man lazy.

It’s not Jews who expel, oppress and abuse, it’s Israelis. Judaism is not to blame, Israeli Judaism is. We are the Israelis, and this is our Judaism.

Why “we?” We don’t expel or bomb; we demonstrate, protest and write. But it will not clear our conscience. What will we tell our children and grandchildren, that it wasn’t in our name? We are partners. So long as we obey undemocratic laws that were passed democratically, we are partners. It won’t help to turn our backs. It’s all in our name, and how.