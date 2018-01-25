Trump–‘No more aid unless Palestinians talk peace’

ed note–Before all the usual suspects erupt with their now-infamous reflexive and reactive theatrics, perhaps we should all just utilize some of the gray matter given to us by our creator and weigh all of this rationally before engaging in the now all-too-predictable ‘boogie woogie’ that seems to accompany all events such as this.

If (and it is a big ‘if’) Trump has somehow found some reservoir of energy and resolve and has thus decided to wade back into this ‘peace’ business between the Jews and the Christians and Muslims of Palestine, then everything he has done makes sense from a rational, practical, and political perspective. The Jews and Arabs both want Jerusalem–fine, then as far as he is concerned, like King Sollermun, (quoting the very entertaining character ‘Jim’ from Mark Twain’s Huckleberry Finn) divide it up like a stash of cash and dole it out evenly. That is what he meant by taking ‘Jerusalem off the table’, in that by ‘recognizing’ the ‘facts on the ground’, i.e. that Israel is already doing her government business from there, what he has actually done is to remove the one thing which the Jews ALWAYS AND INVARIABLY USE as the excuse for not negotiating peace with the Palestinians–the ‘issue’ of Jerusalem.

Next, the money.

Keep in mind the precedent that has been set here–that those who refuse to come to the negotiating table will lose their American aid–

which includes Israel…

Remember, this is the same Trump who said in the not-so-distant past that he was favorable towards the notion of sending Israel a ‘bill’ for everything the US has given her over the years, a statement that resulted in a tsunami of Judaic screeching and howling. Also note what Trump is quoted saying in the following piece below–

He also repeated a point he’d made before — that Israel would have had to ‘pay’ for the Jerusalem recognition, apparently with a major concession that would be enticing to the Palestinians and advance their aspirations, underscoring it by saying ‘The fact is that there were never any deals that came close, because you could never get past Jerusalem…I helped them, because I’ve taken it off the table. That was the toughest issue…’

And all can rest assured that this little nuanced statement concerning American aid being contingent upon coming to the negotiating table was NOT lost on the Jews.

Furthermore, all can rest assured as well that they were not in the least bit pleased that Trump signaled to Abbas and his crew that if they lighten up and settle down that the peace negotiations can be restarted, since what the Jews want is for ‘peace’ to remain frozen in limbo so as to afford today’s Maccabees, Zealots, and Siccari the time and cover they need in gobbling up more Palestinian land.

Yeah, I know, it’s a lot easier (and certainly a lot more emotionally satisfying in a very puerile and childish way) to just fall back on the old ‘boogie woogie’ that invariably accompanies all viceral reactions on the part of ‘duh muuvmnt’ when it comes to Israel, Zionism, and Jewish power, but perhaps it would be profitable for all those who made up their minds long before any of the raw data came in to consider that politics is oftentimes (if not always) a complex, convoluted, highly-nuanced and multi-layered phenomenon that sometimes requires more than merely a superficial, 5 second appraisal and analysis in grasping the entire picture.

Times of Israel

US President Donald Trump said the US would no longer transfer monetary aid to the Palestinians unless they entered peace negotiations with Israel, and excoriated the Palestinian leadership’s reaction to his decision last month to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

‘That money is not going to them unless they sit down and negotiate peace, because I can tell you that Israel does want to make peace, and they’re going to have to want to make peace, too, or we’re going to have nothing to do with it any longer,’ he said.

Sitting alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before their bilateral meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump called Palestinian Authority officials’ unwillingness to meet with members of his administration — including US Vice President Mike Pence during his visit to the region last week — ‘disrespectful.’

PA President Mahmoud Abbas has also recently sought to have European powers replace the United States as the primary mediator in Middle East peace talks.

‘If you look back at the various peace proposals, and they are endless, and I spoke to some of the people involved. And I said, ‘Did you ever talk about the vast amount of funds, money that we give to the Palestinians? You know, we give hundreds of millions of dollars.’ And they said, ‘We never talk about it,’ Trump said. ‘Well, we do talk about it. When they disrespected us a week ago by not allowing our great vice president to see them, and we give them hundreds of millions of dollars in aid and support, tremendous numbers, numbers that nobody understands, that money is on the table.’

Netanyahu, for his part, called Trump’s Jerusalem recognition a ‘historic decision’ that, despite the crisis with Palestinians and much of the broader Arab world it has spurred, would advance the prospects for an agreement.

‘People say that this, that it pushes peace backward,’ Netanyahu said. ‘I say it pushes peace forward, because it recognizes history, it recognizes the present reality. And peace can only be built on the basis of truth.’

Meanwhile, the president suggested that his December 6 announcement recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and setting in motion plans to move the US embassy there had settled one of the key issues in the conflict.

‘The hardest subject they had to talk about was Jerusalem,’ he said. ‘We took Jerusalem off the table, so we don’t have to talk about it anymore. They never got past Jerusalem. We took it off the table. We don’t have to talk about it anymore. You win one point and you’ll give up some other points later on in the negotiation — if it ever takes place. I don’t know that it ever will take place.’

Asked by The Times of Israel whether Jerusalem being ‘off the table’ meant no part of the city would be part of a future Palestinian state, Trump responded, ‘Next question.’

That statement seemed to be at odds with his original speech making the announcement, in which he said the move was designed merely as a ‘recognition of reality’ and not an attempt to prejudge the way the Jerusalem issue is ultimately resolved between Israeli and Palestinian negotiators.

‘We are not taking a position on any final status issues, including the specific boundaries of the Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem, or the resolution of contested borders,’ he said at the time. ‘Those questions are up to the parties involved.’

On Thursday, Trump added that the team he tasked with brokering the coveted Israeli-Palestinian peace accord — led by his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner — had already solidified its peace plan.

‘We have a proposal for peace,’ he said. ‘It’s a great proposal for the Palestinians. I think it’s a very good proposal for Israel,’ notably differentiating how the two sides might perceive the plan.

‘It covers a lot of the things we’ve over the years discussed and agreed on,’ he added.

He also repeated a point he’d made before — that Israel would have had to ‘pay’ for the Jerusalem recognition, apparently with a major concession that would be enticing to the Palestinians and advance their aspirations.

‘The fact is… there were never any deals that came close, because you could never get past Jerusalem. I helped them, because I’ve taken it off the table. That was the toughest issue,’ he said.

‘And Israel will pay for that. Look, something’s going to happen. They will do something that is going to be a very good thing. But they want to make peace, and I hope the Palestinians want to make peace. And if they do, everybody’s going to be very happy in the end,’ he added.

The president closed by expressing hope he could get the two sides to reconcile, ending over 100 years of conflict and violence. If that did happen, he said, the glory would rest on his own shoulders.

‘It’s many years of killing people. It’s many years of killing each other,’ he added of the Palestinians. ‘They had to be tired and disgusted of it. I think eventually very sound minds — I hope sound minds — are going to prevail. And it would be a very great achievement of mine.’