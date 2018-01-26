«
»

Of all groups polled, Jews biggest supporters of legalized infanticide


The Jewish Daily Forward

Religious groups vary widely on their views of abortion, according to two separate Pew surveys, but American Jews are more supportive than the general population.

A 2017 Pew Research Center survey found that 57 percent of Americans are supportive of legal abortion — with 40 percent saying abortion should be illegal in all or most cases.

American Jews are among the religious group most supportive — with 83 percent saying they support legal abortion, according to 2014 polling; the only groups that were more supportive was Unitarian Universalists, atheists and agnostics.. On the other end of the spectrum, 75 percent of Jehovah’s Witnesses — and 70 percent of Mormons — say abortion should be illegal in all or most cases.

Groups’ views on abortion often mirror the official policy of their denomination or religion, according to Pew. For example the main Mormon organization, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, officially opposes abortion. Reform and Conservative Judaism — the two largest American denominations — both officially support abortion rights.

This entry was posted on 01/26/2018, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. #1 by Jim Reinhart on 01/26/2018 - 9:34

    Read R. Al.S. Macalister “Excavation of Gezer” in particular vol 2. the High Place. Child, infant and preborn sacrifice and cannibalism is part of their faith throughout the semitic period in mulitple places in said region of “Israel”. It was also part of Saturnalia as well as Helios and Kronos worship. The Banlylonian Talmud is necessary to understand / complement the Torah. The Akum/Kush/Goyim/Golem soulless bi-ped animals are just as any other piece of meat. Blood sacrifice is a disease that has nothing to do with any higher power, only diseased minds. Purim still happens, as well as Nittel Nacht and Passover. The entire set of books of the septuagint are abominable with lifted passages from the Hindu religion and Egyptian monotheism faith. Amenamope wrote Proverbs, Akhenaten’s religions was the first of monotheism, Ramses II Habu Medinet of Solomon’s Temple… Rome isn’t honest either as they are tied at the hip along with Islam with the stolen vedic story of Brahma and Sara portrayed as Abraham and Sara. The sacrifice of Isaac is clearly Ba’al based, the storm god. When Yahweh lost his Asherah and the Abrahamic faiths became completely patriarchal, all balance was lost. None of the three Abrahamic faiths show any intelligence of the dynamic and balance between male and female.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: