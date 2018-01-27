Trump releases 2018 Holocaust day statement, this time mentions the Jews

‘We take this opportunity to recall the Nazis’ systematic persecution and brutal murder of six million Jewish people,’ the president says

ed note–in preemptive response to what is sure to be the typical ‘NYUH-HA/NYUH-HA …TOLD YA TRUMP WAS OWNED BY THE JEWS’ noise that is sure-as-s*** to find its way into the comments section of this website, let’s just take a quick stroll down memory lane to a year ago at this very same time and do a lil’ compare and contrast.

A year ago, on Hollerco$t Remembrance Day, Trump–the same man who today made specific mention of the Jews and their particular suffering, was AWOL. The reaction on the part of organized Jewish interests (the same whom a depressingly-high percentage of experts, savants, seers, geniuses, prophets professors, and prognosticators claim with dogmatic rigidity ‘own’ Trump) was immediate, volcanic, and feral, to wit–

There were about 6 million other articles and OpEds all in the same vein that were published in similar screeching tones in the immediate aftermath of Trump’s willful omission of Judaic suffering, but we don’t have the time, energy, or desire to categorize them all here today.

Now, for the benefit of those who might not have a good grasp of how politics in the big world/real world operates, keep in mind that Trump’s omission in 2017 of the particularly Judaic aspect of this event in favor of ‘democratizing’ it to include lots of others as well was not some accident or momentary loss of memory on his part. Given that he has dozens (if indeed not hundreds or even thousands) of advisers who truly are ‘experts’ and who hold various degrees–undergrad and graduate–in political science and whose daily duty is to sit down with him and go over in PAINFUL, PAINSTAKING DETAIL the upcoming day’s events and how he should posture himself in discussing them means that his omission of Jewish suffering was deliberate and calculated to carry a certain flavor to it, i.e. that he is not like his predecessors, is not going to bow the knee to the ‘holy of holies’ (as has taken place in past administrations,) and that a new, independent course has been charted. No previous president, going all the way back to Truman–has handled the Hollerco$t in the manner that Trump did in 2017.

Now however, an obvious shift has taken place and the obvious question is ‘why?’. Why is it that in 2018 Trump has decided to finally ‘cry uncle’ on this matter and follow in the footsteps of his predecessors and bow the presidential knee before the holy of holies?

The first possibility–which is the ‘stretchier’ of the 2–is that it is part of the same PR campaign he has run from the beginning of his campaign in schmoozing up to the Jews and painting himself as friendly to them and their concerns and that he ‘has their back’, done as a preparatory move to him reinserting himself into the original plans he had for the ‘peace deal’ between Israel and the Palestinians.

The other possibility, and the one which probably carries more weight, is that he has been worn down now as a result of the incessant, ear-splitting screeching campaign waged against him since his days as ‘candidate’ Trump and as a result, has no more fight left in him.

And if indeed this is the case, then all of those out there now gloating with all the usual ‘NYUH-HA/NYUH-HA’ business can pat themselves on the back for having contributed to this development, in the same manner that the dolts on the streets of Baghdad, Cairo, Tripoli and other locales where leaders unpopular with Judea, Inc were targeted for destruction, were removed and then replaced with someones more cooperative and compliant via the vehicle of some zionist-concocted ‘popular uprising’ can bask in the ‘success’ of their own efforts as well.

Times of Israel

US President Donald Trump released on Friday the second International Holocaust Remembrance Day statement of his presidency. This time, however, he mentioned anti-Semitism and the Jews.

“We take this opportunity to recall the Nazis’ systematic persecution and brutal murder of six million Jewish people,” he said for the annual day of remembrance that is marked January 27.

It marked a stark difference from last year, in which he failed mention that six million of the victims of the Holocaust were Jewish.

Trump’s 2017 omission prompted widespread criticism and anger. The Anti-Defamation League’s CEO Jonathan Greenblatt called it “puzzling and troubling,” while the White House rationalized that it was more inclusive of other communities who were also targeted by the Nazi regime.

Trump’s 2018 statement also mentioned the other groups beyond Jews who were victims of the the Holocaust.

“In their death camps and under their inhuman rule, the Nazis also enslaved and killed millions of Slavs, Roma, gays, people with disabilities, priests and religious leaders, and others who courageously opposed their brutal regime,” he said.

Trump went on to mention anti-Semitism, saying that Shoah survivors gave future generations the strength to combat intolerance.

“Our nation is indebted to the Holocaust’s survivors,” he said. “Despite the trauma they carry with them, they continue to educate us by sharing their experiences, strength, wisdom, and generosity of spirit to advance respect for human rights. Although they are aging and their numbers are slowly dwindling, their stories remain with us, giving us the strength to combat intolerance, including anti-Semitism and all other forms of bigotry and discrimination,” he said

Trump’s one-year old presidency has been consumed with controversies surrounding his reluctance to condemn his anti-Semitic supporters, as well as accusations that he is a racist.

Last year’s omission coincided with frequent bomb threats being called into Jewish schools and community centers throughout the country, many of which turned out to be from a teenage Israeli.

This summer, he failed to forcefully denounce a white-supremasict rally the turned deadly in Charlottesville, Virginia. On repeated occasions, he blamed “both sides” for the violence. And during a press conference in the gilded lobby of Trump Tower, he said there were “very fine people” marching alongside neo-Nazis and Ku Klux Klansmen.

Most recently, he spurred intense censure for a report in The Washington Post this month that said he referred to African immigrants as coming from “shithole countries.” He also reportedly told his aides he preferred the US to welcome immigrants from countries like Norway, which, unlike African nations, is predominantly white.

On Friday, the president vowed to learn the lessons of Nazi Germany.

“Every generation must learn and apply the lessons of the Holocaust to prevent new horrors against humanity from occurring,” Trump said. “On International Holocaust Remembrance Day, we acknowledge this dark stain on human history and vow to never let it happen again.”