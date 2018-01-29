Jewish Supremacism–The Worst of the Nasty Odors Stinking Up Our World Today

continue reading
#1 by James Benn on 01/29/2018 - 9:34
Been watching quite an interesting presentation of late on the origins of the ‘Illuminati’ of the Enlightenment period and its precedents in the masonic guilds, black nobility, cabalism, Knights Templar, etc. The Jesuits certainly appear there. But if you like, so do the leading figures of the ‘reformation’ such as Luther and Calvin. Luther wrote ‘On the Jews and Their Lies’ in 1543 towards the end of his life, but early on at least, he was sponsored by them in his struggle against Catholicism. Calvin is a French rendering of the name ‘Cohen’. The Jews were quite as busy in the medieval and renaissance worlds as they are today.
The English ‘reformation’ of course culminated in the wholesale robbery of Catholic church property as well as the killing of ‘heretics’, and ultimately the incorporation, in 1694, of the so-called ‘Bank of England (sic)’, which in turn become the template for the entire central bankstering system in place today. This, if you like, is the kernel of the ‘conspiracy’. Perfectly simple … to enslave the entire world in usury … permanently.
That’s why Usury Inc HATES Christianity with an inexhaustible passion. And that’s why they HATE the nation state. Because the only power that has been able to put up a fight against them throughout history has been that of a strong, Christian (i.e. moral), state with its own honest money system. Nothing to do with questions of religious dogma or belief. These are mere accretions upon the fundamental issue … who gets to ‘coin’ the money that everyone needs and uses. When you think about it, it’s the only issue that people REALLY care about … MONEY!
As they say … there are only two great certainties in life: death … and relatives.
BTW, apparently one of the jobs of the Knights Templar was carting gold around Europe. They were the ‘bikies’ of the era. The Jews needed gold as the basis for their money lending operations. The real alchemy of the medieval era was not the creation of gold from base metal, but the creation of paper ‘money’ from gold … in the form of receipts or IOUs. To destroy Jewish influence, you MUST destroy their ability to create money out of thin air. Simple. And yet … so difficult.