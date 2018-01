TUT Broadcast Jan 29, 2018

Tonight’s program–returning from a flu-induced near-death experience to discuss the following– The recent protests in Iran–part of Zionism’s ‘Persian Spring’ or a move aimed at strengthening Iran as a counterbalance to Israel’s desired hegemony in the Middle East? As usual, not for the feint of heart or hopelessly closed-minded, so listen only at the risk of receiving a heaping, healthy dose of the ugly truth. Listen Here Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 01/29/2018, 9:34 and is filed under The Ugly Truth Podcast. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.