Jewish groups criticize Trump’s State of the Union speech and his position on immigration and 2nd Amendment

US Jewish organizations on Tuesday reacted angrily to US President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, criticizing his stance on the 2nd Amendment, immigration, tax cuts, healthcare, and religious liberties.

Times of Israel

B’nai B’rith issued a statement saying it was ‘disappointed’ with Trump’s tax cuts and the administration’s efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act healthcare program, known as Obamacare, saying the act had ‘done a commendable job of keeping health care premiums for older people somewhat in check.’

In his 80-minute address, Trump vowed to pursue immigration policies that focus on the “best interests of American workers and American families.”

‘Americans are dreamers too,’ Trump said.

His remark came as 700,000 immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children, the so-called “Dreamers,” risk losing their protected status while the White House and Congress square off over their fate.

Other Jewish groups expressed strong criticism of Trump’s rhetoric around the need for immigration reform as well, including the US president’s equation of immigrants with criminals and economic tension and call on a packed joint session of Congress to enact hardline restrictions.

Trump lamented that for decades, ‘open borders’ had allowed ‘drugs and gangs to pour into the United States,’ and again called for the construction of a border wall that remains unfunded in Congress.

‘The United States is a compassionate nation,’ he said, ‘but as president of the United States, my highest loyalty, my greatest compassion, and my constant concern is for America’s children, America’s struggling workers, and America’s forgotten communities.’

The Hebrew Immigration Aid Society (HIAS) tweeted that ‘closing our doors on those seeking refuge or in need is not what we stand for. It is NOT the American way.’

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) expressed similar sentiments.

‘Justice delayed for immigrant youth is justice denied,’ it said in a tweet. ‘Congress must take action to pass the #DreamActNow. Our children deserve a future where equal access to the American dream is embraced.’

Jewish organizations were particularly irked by Trump’s statement that his administration was ‘totally defending our Second Amendment’ and has ‘taken historic actions to protect religious liberty.’

The ADL tweeted that Trump’s administration ‘should not be making it harder for people to access services under the guise of ‘religious freedom.’ They should be enforcing anti-discrimination protections, not enabling discrimination.’

The organization was referring to a program by the Department of Health and Human Services designed to regulate ‘activities that violate conscience,’ which it said could potentially make it ‘easier for healthcare providers to discriminate against women, LGBTQ people and others in the name of religion.’

Rabbi Jack Moline, president of the Interfaith Alliance, said in a statement that the US president ‘clearly doesn’t know what the words ‘religious liberty’ mean if he thinks he’s taken historic action to protect it. His actions in his first year as president have in fact significantly undermined the rights of people of faith whose beliefs don’t align with the president’s allies in the Religious Right.’