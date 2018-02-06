False Tsunami Warning Issued Across The US East Coast And Caribbean

ed note–first it was the false missile launch warning on the West coast and now a false tsunami warning on the East coast, and the notion that these are mere coincidences is as likely as finding chastity and modesty in a Lady Gaga music video.
Just who is this ‘private company’ cited in this report, and where are they headquartered?
Boise, Idaho?
Boulder, Colorado?
Herzliya, Israel?
Like Netanyahu’s infamous ‘bomb’ cartoon on the floor of the UN in 2012, someone is trying to send a message here, and all can rest assured that it isn’t the Jesuits, the Bilderbergers, the Illuminati, or the ‘Black Pope’.
We’ll leave you all to figure out who it is, but here’s a hint–they don’t like Trump and they don’t like the direction he plans on taking things either in the US or in the rest of the world.
npr.org
As people along the East Coast, Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean were preparing for their day around 8:30 a.m. ET, a smartphone push notification warned some of them of a possible tsunami.
The threat, as it turned out, was nonexistent. The National Weather Service tells NPR that it was a “test message” released by at least one private company as an official warning. In a statement, spokesperson Susan Buchanan said:
“The National Tsunami Warning Center of the National Weather Service issued a routine test message at approximately 8:30 am ET this morning. The test message was released by at least one private sector company as an official Tsunami Warning, resulting in widespread reports of tsunami warnings received via phones and other media across the East Coast, Gulf of Mexico, and the Caribbean.”
The federal agency issued a tweet addressing the incident over an hour after the false warning was delivered.
The NWS would not elaborate on how widespread the warnings were, but said the agency is currently looking into why the test message was communicated as an actual tsunami warning.
NWSThere is NO current Tsunami Warning, Advisory, Watch, or Threat for the U.S.
Please refer to http://tsunami.gov and @NWS_NTWC for up to date information.