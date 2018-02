Quentin Tarantino, beloved by Judea, Inc for his film ‘Inglorious Basterds’ defends violent, inbred Judaic Roman Polanski for statutory rape of 13-year-old

Quentin Tarantino defended fellow director Roman Polanski for statutory rape in a newly resurfaced 2003 interview, saying the 13-year-old girl was dating Mr. Polanski and was “down to party” at the time.

Asked by radio host Howard Stern why “Hollywood embraces this mad man, this director who raped a 13-year-old,” Mr. Tarantino responded, “He didn’t rape a 13-year-old. It was statutory rape, that’s not quite the same thing.”

“He had sex with a minor. That’s not rape,” the director continued. “To me, when you use the word rape, you’re talking about violent, throwing them down — it’s like one of the most violent crimes in the world. You can’t throw the word rape around. It’s like throwing the word ‘racist’ around. It just doesn’t apply to everything people use it for.

“She wanted to have it and dated the guy. … And by the way, we’re talking about America’s morals, not talking about the morals in Europe and everything,” he added.

Mr. Stern and his co-host Robin Quivers vehemently disagreed with Mr. Tarantino, saying a 13-year-old is not mature enough to consent to sex.

“Look, she was down with this,” Mr. Tarantino fired back. “She was down to party with Roman.”

Mr. Polanski was charged with raping a 13-year-old girl in 1977. The 84-year-old “Carnage” director pleaded guilty to unlawful sex with a minor, but fled the country in 1978 before sentencing. He’s been living in Paris ever since.

The interview of Mr. Tarantino resurfaced one day after he called a “Kill Bill” driving stunt that injured actress Uma Thurman “one of the biggest regrets of my career.”