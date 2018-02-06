Violent, inbred, deranged Jewess Sarah Silverman– ‘Pro-Life Laws Makes Me Want To Eat An Aborted Fetus’

ed note–and remember, ‘anti-Shemitism’–as it is inaccurately named and described–has ABSOLUTELY NOTHING WHAT-SO-FREAKING-EVER to do with Jewish behavior over the millenia but rather is rooted solely in the Gentiles’ irrational and undeserved hatred of Jews, the ‘chosen’ people of Yahweh and the apple of his eye.

Also note Silverman’s following statement, to wit–

“Fucking funerals for fucking aborted fetuses? I would like to speak at those funerals. He lived the way he died. He died the way he lived. The size of a sesame seed with no discerning brain function.”

So much for the ‘pro-abort argument that the children being murdered are not humans, are not ‘alive’ and therefore are not being ‘killed’.

If you ever wonder what the crazed feminists in Hollywood are up to these days, wonder no more. They’re raising money for abortions.

would make her want to eat an aborted fetus.” On February 1, the Lady Parts Justice League , (founded by Daily Show creator Lizz Winstead) held a “telethon,” called Life Is a Living Nightmare: A Telethon to Fix It . The fundraiser, hosted by Winstead herself, along with comedian Sarah Silverman, featured almost 4 hours of bizarre content, including abortion charades, an interview with abortionist Willie Parker, and political rants. During one of the charades, Silverman announced that a conscience clause law that prevented aborted fetuses from being used in manufactured food products would be something that “.”

The charades were called “shitty law charades” and were introduced by a woman wearing a female genitalia costume. Two of the laws that were meant to be acted out by volunteers were “You cannot use aborted fetuses as ingredients in the manufacture of food products,” and “Clinics are mandated by law to cremate or bury every aborted fetus.”

When the concept of conscience clause laws was explained, Silverman summed up her feelings on religious freedom: “Religious freedom used to be such a beautiful thing cuz it was like this big inclusive thing in the country, and now it’s just this shroud to legalize hate and shit like that.”

After the first law charade was acted out in horrifying detail, with one of the volunteers yelling “kill the baby!”, Winstead explained, “This is fucking batshit. A lot of times they will create laws to make you think that this is some epidemic that needs to be addressed.” Sarah Silverman blurted out, “if anything has ever made me want to eat an aborted fetus, it’s this law.” The law in question, legislated in Oklahoma, was created in response to a claim that a food lab was considering using stem cells to create artificial flavors.

The second charade brought on another ghoulish rant about aborted fetuses from Silverman: “Fucking funerals for fucking aborted fetuses? I would like to speak at those funerals. He lived the way he died. He died the way he lived. The size of a sesame seed with no discerning brain function.”

Mark Hamill was also present. The Star Wars actor spent most of the live-stream creating two pieces of art to be auctioned off, which were presented at the end of the show. Hamill also announced that, “Disney gave us a Last Jedi poster, and when we figure out who wins, I’ll personalize it. I’ll write something obscene and dirty if you want.” Wait, Disney donated to Lady Parts Justice League?

Winstead laughed and announced, jokingly, “Mark Hamill is actually going to become an abortion provider. He’ll give you an abortion with a Jedi wand. It’s going to be awesome.”

Towards the end of the live-stream, Winstead started to cry as she spoke about abortion providers: “These people that provide this amazing care for people are demonized and shunned and they provide literally a pathway to somebody’s life every single day. And if we let them have to provide the care and defend what they do, when we’ve all used it to become better people, we’re doing a disservice to our society. And so that’s why we do the work.”