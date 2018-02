Inbred, violent and deranged Judaic Rob Reiner–‘Trump would rather have a military parade than defend democracy from Russia’

ed note–please note a few things for the record–

Reiner has been an active part of the ‘deep state’ and ‘the swamp’ for nearly the entirety of his miserable life. His mission–through his role as a media hypnotist working for Jollywood–has been to slowly but surely degrade the collective American mind to the point that it cannot differentiate between good and evil, light and darkness, fact and fantasy. He does not care about America or what is in her best interests. He is a typical Jermite whose job is to choo away at all the load-bearing beams of American society as a deliberate preparatory move to its eventual collapse. If he were truly worried about the threats to ‘democracy’ as a result of ‘foreign meddling’ in the American political process, he would be kvetching on a daily basis about the swarm of Israeli spies who steer America on every issue from abortion to Afghanistan.

Also note that Reiner is co-founder of the very official sounding stink-tank known as the ‘Committee to Investigate Russia’ which he created with-drum role please– arch NeoCon, Israel-firster and warmonger David Frum, showing that even though a Jew from ‘the left’ may differ in opinion with a Jew on ‘the right’, that they are united in their hatred for Trump and in their maniacal drive to see him removed and replaced with his Christian Zionist VP, Mike Pence.

rawstory.com

Film director Rob Reiner is trying to sound the alarm about Russia’s interference in American democracy — and he’s enlisted the help of two veterans of national security.

Reiner appeared Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” where he shared excerpts of a lengthy interview he conducted with former director of national intelligence James Clapper and former CIA director John Brennan.

“The Russians did invade our country, they did try to disrupt our democracy and right now we’re not doing anything,” said Reiner, who has formed the Committee to Investigate Russia with former Bush speechwriter David Frum.

“The president of the United States has ignored it,” Reiner added, “and he’d rather have a military parade than actually defend us and protect us and make us more secure. So it is very scary, and when you have guys like this speaking out, it is time to sit up and take notice.”

Reiner said Clapper and Brennan had a combined 90 years of experience in national security, and he said Americans should pay attention to their warnings.

“I don’t recall anything that gave me viscerally in the pit of my stomach a more uncomfortable, uneasy feeling than when I realized what the Russians were doing,” Clapper says in the video.

The two former officials said those efforts were far more aggressive than previous efforts to influence elections in other countries — and they warned that President Donald Trump left the U.S. vulnerable to inevitable future attempts.

“As long as the occupant of the Oval Office continues to refute the unanimous assessment of CIA,FBI and NSA about what they did, it undercuts any effort to deal with it strategically and thoughtfully,” Brennan said.

Co-host Mika Brzezinski said her late father, who served as national security adviser in the Carter administration, shared the same reaction to Russian meddling as Clapper did in the interview.

“These are people who are deeply immersed in confidential conversations pertaining to global stability, and they have a feeling of unease,” she said. “It sends a shiver down my spine.”