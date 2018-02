Jewish groups silent as death over news that prison sentence handed out to German for running website questioning the Hollerco$t

Ed note–and where, oh where are all the Op Eds and encyclicals from the various ‘free speech’ advocates who in the last few weeks have raised all sorts of holy hell over Poland’s new law criminalizing certain types of Hollerco$t opinionating? Will we see the same tsnuami of screeching from them as we have as of late, warning of the impending demise of Western Civilization as attacks on ‘free speech’ and ‘free inquiry’ threaten to turn the ‘enlightened’ world back into the Dark Ages?

Times of Israel

A German court on Thursday sentences a man to two and a half years in jail for running a banned neo-Nazi website, finding him guilty of inciting racial hatred.

Judges in the western city of Stuttgart say the 29-year-old, identified only as Ralph K., who for several years ran the German-language “Altermedia Deutschland” site, “had led a criminal organization and propagated hate.”

Three co-defendants are convicted of contributing to the far-right platform and are handed suspended sentences of between eight months and two years, national news agency DPA reports.

The German government shut down “Altermedia” on Holocaust Remembrance Day two years ago following a series of police raids.

Until then, “Altermedia” had been one of Germany’s most popular online platforms for the far-right, attracting some five million visitors.