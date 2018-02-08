Lebanese actress Salma Hayek claims that the violent, inbred, and deranged Judaic Harvey Weinstein threatened to break her kneecaps

Salma Hayek revealed more disturbing details from her experience working with Harvey Weinstein — including more threats of physical violence.

In a conversation with Oprah Winfrey at the Apollo Theater on Wednesday night, Hayek, 51, told the TV personality that Weinstein told the film’s director, Julie Taymor: “I am going to break the kneecaps of that ‘C-word.'”

“I don’t want to get into the details … because we have more important things to talk about … but I was depressed,” Hayek added, according to Entertainment Tonight. “I was paranoid. I lived in fear. I tried to get out. I couldn’t get out.”

The new information follows a bombshell account Hayek shared with the New York Times in December where she outlined how notoriously terrible the disgraced film producer treated her during the creation of her beloved project, “Frida,” after she refused his advances.

She recounted in The Times that Weinstein threatened to kill her and pressured her into filming a nude sex scene with a female co-star. He also initially refused to give the film a wide-release, which Hayek attributed to her refusal of his advances.

The “Once Upon A Time in Mexico” actress also said she was “ashamed” she didn’t come forward with her story sooner, noting she was approached to be a part of the first expose.

“They contacted me to be a part of the first story, The New York Times … already I started crying when they asked, and I ended up not doing it,” Hayek shared. “I started crying because (I had PTSD),” she said, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“Then I felt ashamed … I was supporting women for two decades and then I was a coward,” she continued. “I was pretending everything was OK, so I had been around Harvey and acting like everything was OK.”

Hayek said in her December op-ed that Weinstein harassed her over the course of five years.

“He told me, ‘I’m going to kill you,'” she told Winfrey.

It took the Oscar-nominated actress months to pen the op-ed that The Times eventually published.

She added, “I cried every time I would pick up the pen.”