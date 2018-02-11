The Time Has Come For Mass Study of the Torah by Gentiles

ed note–a fascinating and important read on several levels.

Firstly, once again, it underscores the absolute and utter bankruptcy of the (flawed) position put forth by too many today that the Torah is no longer a substantive issue in Judaism, but rather that the Talmud (which these same experts argue is distinct and different from the Torah which they characterize as a ‘holy’ work representing ‘God’s word’) is actually the book that explains the root causes of the ‘Jewish problem’ as it exists today. Nothing can be further from the truth, as the Talmud is just a continuum of the teachings contained in the Torah and the two works cooperate with each other as do the 2 legs of a person walking from point A to point B.

Next, please consider some of the implications and nuances contained in this piece which give a better glimpse into the Judaic mindset–

1. The author quotes the ‘great’ rebbe Yitzchak Ginzburgh in fleshing out the thesis of this piece. For those of you not ‘in the know’, Ginsburgh is an avowed Judaic supremacist racist, hater of all things goy and is on record testifying in an Israeli court that the blood of Jews and of Gentiles is different and distinct, that one is superior and the other is inferior.

Therefore, all can summarily DISMISS WITH PREJUDICE any notion that the basic thesis and thrust of this piece is aimed at ‘building bridges’ and of ‘cultural exchanges’ for mutual benefit.

So what’s the ‘rub’ here? Why now, after thousands of years, is it time for the Goyim to start studying Torah?

Well, the answer is quite simple–because the Torah is, always has been and always will be a book written for the Jews by the Jews. They figure and feature in it not just prominently, but PREDOMINANTLY. Take them out of the story and all that remains are the very first words from Genesis ‘In the beginning, God created the heavens and the Earth…’ The constantly regurgitated theme that appears over and over is that they are ‘GAAAAWD’S chosen people’, favored by him above all others and along with that favoritism, possess the inherent right to engage in every act of criminality recognized to be such by any civilized standards throughout the entirety of human history.

THIS and this ALONE is the reason for ‘the goyim’ studying Torah, because it reinforces the perverse, backwards, and barbaric teachings that are the beating heart of Judaism and all its machinations throughout human history.

Please note the following–

‘In practice, the Noahide laws are the most fundamental human obligations,’ taught Rabbi Ginsburgh. ‘But, keeping the seven Noahide mitzvot does not suffice. This level of Torah study alone cannot fully realize the idea of tikkun olam, the spiritual repair of the world in preparation for Messianic days.’

The 7 Noahide laws deal with issues involving murder, theft, etc, which Jews claim are universal in nature and can be understood and practiced even by stupid goyim.

But what the ‘great rebbe’ is saying is that now, these no longer suffice, and that the goyim need to be given the full measure of what Judaism teaches in order–as he said–to prepare for the coming ‘end of days and the Messianic era.’

Those who are either unaware or else who stupidly think that this ‘Messianic era’ somehow encompasses something beneficial for mankind needs to understand what this is all about.

The Messianic era as preached and embraced by Judaism is nothing short of total control of the world, its territories, resources, wealth, politics, culture, etc according to the teachings of the Torah with Jerusalem as the epicenter from which all the commandments of yahweh, the violent, vindictive Judaic warlord deity emanate. The 613 regulations making up the Mosaic Law includes a whole slew of violent, backwards Juhadist legal provisions for governing all human activity, including stoning to death those who violate the sabbath by picking up sticks to start a fire to warm their homes or cook their food.

And finally, we get a small taste of the icing on the Judaic cake–

‘…teaching the Torah to goyim augments the Jewish people’s status as ‘a kingdom of priests and a holy nation and will bring true peace and light to the world…’

In other words, sitting down and instructing the Goyim in the Torah undergirds the superiority of the Jews as a ‘chosen’ people, thus eliminating Gentile opposition to Judaic aims which then translates into ‘peace’.

But hey, all you experts out there, as well as those who follow them blindly into the informational abyss, by all means, pay no mind whatsoever to glaringly important pieces of information such as this and continue the delusion that the Torah is a ‘holy’ book that plays no part in today’s Judaism and all the havoc it is causing in the world today.

By Dr. Rivkah Lambert Adler, Breaking Israel News

“A time is coming—declares my God—when I will send a famine upon the land: not a hunger for bread or a thirst for water, but for hearing the words of Hashem.” Amos 8:11

Many Jews view the Torah as a gift from God that belongs to the Jewish people alone, but is that still the case? More specifically, should Torah study only be for Jews?

Rabbi Yitzchak Ginsburgh, one of Israel’s foremost teachers of Kabbalah (Jewish mysticism) and Chassidut (the study of the inner dimensions of Torah), has been addressing this question for the past few years.

In a transcript of a recent talk called “The Fourth Revolution: Torah Study for Gentiles,” Rabbi Ginsburgh acknowledged that the Torah was originally given exclusively to the Jewish people. Over time however, there have been multiple paradigm shifts in approaches to Torah study among which have included putting the Oral Torah down in writing as well as opening up Torah study to women.

According to Rabbi Ginsburgh, the world is now ready for the fourth revolution, which will be to more fully introduce Torah study for goyim. When goyim study Torah, the words of Isaiah are being fulfilled.

‘…And the many peoples shall go and say: “Come, Let us go up to the Mount of Hashem, To the House of the God of Yaakov; That He may instruct us in His ways, And that we may walk in His paths.” For instruction shall come forth from Tzion, The word of Hashem from Yerushalayim. Isaiah 2:3

“It is the task of the Jewish people to teach and disseminate the Torah of the Noahides to all of mankind,” Rabbi Ginsburgh acknowledged. “The Lubavitcher Rebbe (beloved 20th century Chassidic rabbi) stressed that in our generation, the world is ready and it is time for us to put this into practice.”

The “Torah of the Noahides” is a reference to the Sheva Mitzvot Bnei Noach – the seven Noahide Laws, which according to the Talmud, were given by God to Noah and intended for all of humanity.

“In practice, the Noahide laws are the most fundamental human obligations,” taught Rabbi Ginsburgh. “But, keeping the seven Noahide mitzvot does not suffice. This level of Torah study alone cannot fully realize the idea of tikkun olam, the spiritual repair of the world in preparation for Messianic days.”

In other words, teaching the seven Noahide Laws to goyim is no longer good enough in the current era, which is approaching the End of Days. Instead, Rabbi Ginsburgh strongly advocates for much more Torah study among goyim.

“[T]he nations of the world can only recognize the Torah as the source of all the sparks of truth that their religions contain if they are exposed to the entire Torah in all its glory,” he explained. “They must study Torah in a way that reveals its depth and its profound relevance to their own lives.”

What does this mean practically? Rabbi Ginsburgh charges the Jewish people with a crucial mission.

“We are being called upon to begin offering Torah to the goyim, without limiting them to studying only the seven Noahide laws alone. They need to be exposed to the entire expanse of Torah teachings.”

“The intention in teaching Torah to goyim is not to preach conversion,” he stressed. “If a goy wishes to convert to Judaism, he or she may do so, but this must be from their own free choice, without coercion.”

“Teaching Torah means sharing with the nations of the world some of the infinite wisdom and beauty that it contains.”

For then I will make the peoples pure of speech, So that they all invoke Hashem by name And serve Him with one accord. Zephaniah 3:9

Anticipating that many Jews may find his message to be radical, Rabbi Ginsburgh reminded his Jewish audience that there are benefits for Jews willing to teach Torah to goyim.

“Teaching Torah to goyim is a great challenge to any individual who takes it upon himself, but encountering people who are far removed from Torah will bring him into contact with questions and new perspectives that will rejuvenate his relationship with the Torah and infuse it with new motivation,” he advised his Jewish students.

Rabbi Ginsburg also suggested that “teaching the Torah to goyim augments the Jewish people’s status as ‘a kingdom of priests and a holy nation.’”

But you shall be to Me a kingdom of priests and a holy nation.’ These are the words that you shall speak to the children of Yisrael.” Exodus 19:6

“The time has come to act for God. With God’s help, the fourth revolution [more fully opening the doors of Torah study for goyim] will… [bring] true peace and light to the world,” Rabbi Ginsburgh concluded.